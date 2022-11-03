ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead inside bakery freezer, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a bakery’s walk-in freezer on Thursday morning.

New York City police confirmed that officers were called to Beigel’s Bakery just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a man found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside the walk-in freezer.

Investigators told WABC that the man was found by co-workers who arrived at the bakery in the morning.

Police said that emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene, and the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was accidentally locked inside the freezer overnight, WABC reported. Investigators told the station the man was believed to have gone into the freezer at approximately 3 a.m.

Beigels has been a New York City bakery since 1949, according to its website. Though the bakery was founded in Manhattan in 1949, the business moved to Brooklyn in the 1950s before moving to its current facility in Queens in 2016.

In a statement to WABC, Beigel’s Bakery manager David Greenberger said, “We are devastated by the loss of our employee in this accident. The family has been notified and we extend our deepest condolences to them. Grief counselors are on the site to provide counseling and support to the family and our employees. This is an ongoing situation and we are cooperating with all investigations.”

