ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher

GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges

Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Bridgeton, NJ, Man Convicted For 2021 Drive-by Shooting

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a man from Bridgeton has been convicted for a drive-by shooting in the city last year. Following a six-day trial, 26-year-old Abelardo Garcia-Cruz was found guilty of second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree possession of large capacity magazine, and third-degree possession of a weapon without a serial number.
BRIDGETON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Linwood Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-Ins

I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
LINWOOD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Suspect captured after manhunt in woman's fatal Millville shooting

A Millville man wanted for fatally shooting a woman on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested and charged with murder after a manhunt that lasted into Thursday morning, Cumberland County authorities said. The shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. along the 400 block of N. Fourth St., where responding officers found 35-year-old...
MILLVILLE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?

It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Announces New Outreach Program

Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced the formation of a new special needs registry and school outreach program. Reynolds has confirmed that Raymond Royster, Director of Community Outreach and Bill Adamson, Lieutenant, Special Victim Unit are the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office representatives for this initiative. This public...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

PEDESTRIAN MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

Press Release Franklin Twp Police Department 11/3/2022. On Thursday, November 3rd at around 7:45PM, Franklin Township Police responded to the 100 block of W. Arctic Avenue in Buena Borough for a pedestrian motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police discovered an 84-year-old male, George Movitis of Buena Borough had been struck by a vehicle while walking on W. Arctic Avenue. Movitis was transported to Inspira Vineland Hospital for his bodily injuries. His injuries were non-life threatening and he is in stable condition.
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy