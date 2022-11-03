Read full article on original website
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
The Most Unnerving Unsolved Murders and Mysteries in South Jersey
Here's a look at some famous cold cases from South Jersey. A police case becomes “Cold” when all probative investigative leads available to the primary investigators are exhausted and the case remains open and unsolved after a period of three years. Cold Cases are reviewed to determine if...
Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man charged with holding woman against her will with imitation gun in Atlantic City
A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after holding a woman against her will at an apartment in Atlantic City, authorities said. The woman and another man with whom she was acquainted were eventually allowed to leave the apartment on the first block of South Florida Avenue after a SWAT team arrived, Atlantic City police said.
5 Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized Following Police Surveillance Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a surveillance operation on Atlantic Avenue this past Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of a loaded gun and drugs. The surveillance, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, was focused on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. During...
Police: 'Philadelphia's most wanted' arrested in Maine traffic stop, drugs seized
AUBURN, Maine — A man wanted on a homicide warrant in Pennsylvania was arrested in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday. Officials described 43-year-old Earl Hassan as "Philadelphia's most wanted." Hassan was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over for an expired registration on Kittyhawk Avenue around 11 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges
Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Convicted For 2021 Drive-by Shooting
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a man from Bridgeton has been convicted for a drive-by shooting in the city last year. Following a six-day trial, 26-year-old Abelardo Garcia-Cruz was found guilty of second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree possession of large capacity magazine, and third-degree possession of a weapon without a serial number.
Linwood Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-Ins
I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
Suspect captured after manhunt in woman's fatal Millville shooting
A Millville man wanted for fatally shooting a woman on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested and charged with murder after a manhunt that lasted into Thursday morning, Cumberland County authorities said. The shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. along the 400 block of N. Fourth St., where responding officers found 35-year-old...
Neighbors Praising Parents For Well-Behaved Trick-Or-Treaters In EHT, NJ
Well, that's a rap, friends. Halloween is officially over. Spooky season has officially come to an end. The trick-or-treaters have collected all the candy their little hands can grab. So, now it's safe to ask parents this question: how'd the night go?. Besides Game 3 in the World Series getting...
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Announces New Outreach Program
Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced the formation of a new special needs registry and school outreach program. Reynolds has confirmed that Raymond Royster, Director of Community Outreach and Bill Adamson, Lieutenant, Special Victim Unit are the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office representatives for this initiative. This public...
PEDESTRIAN MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
Press Release Franklin Twp Police Department 11/3/2022. On Thursday, November 3rd at around 7:45PM, Franklin Township Police responded to the 100 block of W. Arctic Avenue in Buena Borough for a pedestrian motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police discovered an 84-year-old male, George Movitis of Buena Borough had been struck by a vehicle while walking on W. Arctic Avenue. Movitis was transported to Inspira Vineland Hospital for his bodily injuries. His injuries were non-life threatening and he is in stable condition.
Struggling For Service With AT&T In Atlantic County? You’re Not Alone
So, are you struggling to find any cell service this morning?. Well, if you have AT&T as your service provider, you're not alone. While scrolling through Facebook today, I came across a lot of people complaining that they can't make any phone calls and that their texts aren't going through. I didn't think anything of it because my devices were all working fine.
Woohoo! Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Tuckerton
With lottery fever reaching a fevered pitch with a $1.2 Billion Powerball Game up for grabs, South Jersey lottery players continue to score some nice winnings in other games. The New Jersey Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket was sold in Tuckerton for Tuesday's drawing - and it's now worth $150,877!
Second man charged in killing of Atlantic City woman
A Millville man is now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City woman in August. Quamel Schaffer, 30, is the second man jailed in Malikah McLaughlin’s killing.
