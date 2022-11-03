ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Franklin County Times

RCS plans Veterans Day program

Russellville City Schools are getting ready for their annual Veterans Day program to honor those who have served in the armed forces. It will take place Nov. 10, kicking off with a breakfast from 8-8:25 a.m. for veterans and their guests in the small rehearsal hall in the fine arts building next to the RCS Auditorium. RHS FACS teacher Cindy Coan and her event planning students are handling the reception.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WAFF

Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly couple in Limestone County lost their home and a pet in a fire on Cagle Rd. near Athens Wednesday morning. According to Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue Chief, Lance Pitts, a woman in the home woke up and realized there was a fire. After realizing it, she and her husband made it out of the residence uninjured.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers, armored vehicles and the FBI descended on a street in Madison on Wednesday. Loud booms could be heard coming from a home in the Pebblebrook subdivision near Gooch Lane and Wall Triana Highway The Madison Police Department assisted the FBI in the “court-ordered action.”
MADISON, AL
radio7media.com

Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. DALLAS HEATH BORDEN HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – HARRASSING COMMUNICATIONS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF DALLAS HEATH BORDEN IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian killed in Colbert County hit-and-run

A 29-year-old man died in Colbert County on Saturday after he was struck by a car that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A news release said an unknown vehicle struck Corey D. Maxwell of Town Creek at around 2:15 a.m. The collision happened on Alabama...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Town Creek woman dies in Thursday morning crash

A Town Creek woman died this morning in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey said the incident happened about 8:30 a.m. on Alabama 101 near Lawrence County 263, about three miles south of Town Creek. Stephanie P. Langham, 59, was injured when the 2004 Honda Accord...
TOWN CREEK, AL

