Russellville City Schools are getting ready for their annual Veterans Day program to honor those who have served in the armed forces. It will take place Nov. 10, kicking off with a breakfast from 8-8:25 a.m. for veterans and their guests in the small rehearsal hall in the fine arts building next to the RCS Auditorium. RHS FACS teacher Cindy Coan and her event planning students are handling the reception.

RUSSELLVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO