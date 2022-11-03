Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 6-12
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
mypcblife.com
PCB Eyes Major Park Expansion
After several years of initial planning, Panama City Beach is setting the stage for a significant expansion of sports facilities and entertainment sites at its two public parks on the US 98 corridor. While the master plan for Frank Brown Park and Aaron Bessant Park is still under formulation, City...
ssrnews.com
Florida House District 3 Representative Jayer Williamson Endorses Dave Piech for Santa Rosa County District 4 Commissioner
Florida House District 3 Representative Jayer Williamson has announced his endorsement of Dave Piech for Santa Rosa County District 4 Commissioner. “Commissioner Piech has always beenn well versed on the issues and a great partner to work with when trying to secure state funds. I’ve enjoyed working with him the last four years, and he’s been a great advocated for Navarre and Santa Rosa County,” said Williamson.
mypcblife.com
Around the Beach November 2022
Pier Park is excited to announce that Santa will be arriving – by hot pink jeep – on Wednesday, November 30 at 4 p.m. Dressed in beach attire, he will cruise through the mall sharing smiles and goodies with shoppers before settling into his newly-updated Pier Park home. This year, Santa’s home will feature décor from the Southern Living Store. The jolly one will be available for photos daily from December 1 until Christmas Eve. Schedule your Santa Photo Experience with him on the Pier Park website. Reservations are encouraged. Set hours vary and can be found on the Pier Park website.
WJHG-TV
Panama City holds community meeting before redesigning a popular park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City officials are looking to revamp Bay Memorial Park. During a public meeting on Thursday night, city officials asked what people thought of their plans. “The signs say 92 parking spaces, so do we have that many...
$1.29M in oil spill money given to Okaloosa County School District
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District will be using grant money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill to create a new healthcare training facility. The school board approved the $1,291,000 grant at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24. OCSD is using this money from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund a $3,664,923 […]
WJHG-TV
Businesses concerned over ongoing roundabout construction off Hwy. 79, Front Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Construction, where Highway 79 meets Front Beah Road, seems like a never-ending project to business owners along the route. “It is so hard not just for them to get to me it is hard for me to be here every day just to witness this,” Owner of West Beach Mail, Christy Westbrook, said.
Bay Co. giving ReHouse Bay funding at higher rate than years prior
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is close to giving out all funding from its Rehouse Bay Program. Meanwhile, Panama City is just over halfway through its allocation of money. Close to a year after taking over more than $28 million from a $36 million pot split with Panama City, Bay County has used […]
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
WEAR
2 rescued after cigarette causes fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple units responded to a structure fire in Escambia County Sunday morning. Units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jasma Lane in response to a fire. Escambia County Fire officials told WEAR News that the fire was caused by a lit cigarette that fell out...
getthecoast.com
The old Bluewater Zoo building to be demolished, replaced with new museum in Downtown Fort Walton Beach
On Tuesday, the Fort Walton Beach City Council approved the demolition bid for the old Bluewater Zoo building and public restrooms in downtown Fort Walton Beach. The property is located at 159 Miracle Strip Parkway SE and is adjacent to the City’s Indian Temple Mound Museum site. Back in...
Destin Log
Who are they? Meet Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, candidates for Destin mayor
With election day nearing, Destin has only one item on the ballot – mayor. The Destin Log reached out to the two candidates, Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, with a few questions to give you a bit of insight as to who they are and why they think they’d be the best mayor for Destin.
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach storm drains painted by local artists
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Downtown Fort Walton Beach is getting more colorful. The city's Cultural Arts League partnered with "Erase the Trace" and other organizations to paint storm drains. Twelve artists were selected out of 66 submissions. All the storm drains have marine life inspired messages. "It feels really...
WEAR
Destin mayor and Crestview council member races draw interest
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Some Okaloosa County elections are drawing attention. Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux said Tuesday that though the Destin mayoral race and Crestview city council races are generating some interest, the regional early voting numbers are not as hot compared to the last midterm general election.
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian deaths are up across the State of Florida and Bay County is no different. But many would agree, it feels like there are constantly new projects underway to make our area a more walkable destination. While new crosswalks and brighter lights do improve pedestrian...
WALA-TV FOX10
Month-long Perdido Pass dredge project creates new beach west of jetty
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A month-long dredging project at Perdido Pass wrapped up Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Orange Beach. The Army Corps of Engineers dredged the channel every two-to-three years in order to keep the pass navigable for larger vessels. What do you get when a massive dredge...
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast State College is looking a little Bizarre
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend Gulf Coast State College invites you out to help a good cause. The Bizarre Bazaar is a huge yard sale put on by the school to support the GCSC Commodore Cupboard. Originally known as Michael’s Pantry, the Commodore Cupboard serves as a refuge...
Taylor Wright: Private investigator murdered by ‘close friend’ in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A police officer turned private investigator went missing after she was supposed to be going on a normal trip to the bank. The last person to see her? A close friend. This is the story of Taylor Wright. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf […]
WJHG-TV
PanCare providing free medical and dental care for veterans
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stand up for Veterans 2022 is an initiative that provides veterans with medical and dental services at no cost. PanCare health in Panama City spent Friday giving dental care to local veterans in need. Michelle Moffa is a dentist at PanCare, who is also a veteran.
WEAR
Woman wanted for stealing from healthcare workers at Northwest Florida hospitals
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Authorities are trying to identify and locate a woman wanted for recent thefts at Northwest Florida hospitals. Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers posted about the suspect on Thursday, saying she is wanted by Crestview Police. "This individual is suspected of taking healthcare workers' wallets while they are on...
