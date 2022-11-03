ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 6-12

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
mypcblife.com

PCB Eyes Major Park Expansion

After several years of initial planning, Panama City Beach is setting the stage for a significant expansion of sports facilities and entertainment sites at its two public parks on the US 98 corridor. While the master plan for Frank Brown Park and Aaron Bessant Park is still under formulation, City...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
ssrnews.com

Florida House District 3 Representative Jayer Williamson Endorses Dave Piech for Santa Rosa County District 4 Commissioner

Florida House District 3 Representative Jayer Williamson has announced his endorsement of Dave Piech for Santa Rosa County District 4 Commissioner. “Commissioner Piech has always beenn well versed on the issues and a great partner to work with when trying to secure state funds. I’ve enjoyed working with him the last four years, and he’s been a great advocated for Navarre and Santa Rosa County,” said Williamson.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
mypcblife.com

Around the Beach November 2022

Pier Park is excited to announce that Santa will be arriving – by hot pink jeep – on Wednesday, November 30 at 4 p.m. Dressed in beach attire, he will cruise through the mall sharing smiles and goodies with shoppers before settling into his newly-updated Pier Park home. This year, Santa’s home will feature décor from the Southern Living Store. The jolly one will be available for photos daily from December 1 until Christmas Eve. Schedule your Santa Photo Experience with him on the Pier Park website. Reservations are encouraged. Set hours vary and can be found on the Pier Park website.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

2 rescued after cigarette causes fire at Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple units responded to a structure fire in Escambia County Sunday morning. Units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jasma Lane in response to a fire. Escambia County Fire officials told WEAR News that the fire was caused by a lit cigarette that fell out...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach storm drains painted by local artists

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Downtown Fort Walton Beach is getting more colorful. The city's Cultural Arts League partnered with "Erase the Trace" and other organizations to paint storm drains. Twelve artists were selected out of 66 submissions. All the storm drains have marine life inspired messages. "It feels really...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Destin mayor and Crestview council member races draw interest

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Some Okaloosa County elections are drawing attention. Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux said Tuesday that though the Destin mayoral race and Crestview city council races are generating some interest, the regional early voting numbers are not as hot compared to the last midterm general election.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian deaths are up across the State of Florida and Bay County is no different. But many would agree, it feels like there are constantly new projects underway to make our area a more walkable destination. While new crosswalks and brighter lights do improve pedestrian...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast State College is looking a little Bizarre

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend Gulf Coast State College invites you out to help a good cause. The Bizarre Bazaar is a huge yard sale put on by the school to support the GCSC Commodore Cupboard. Originally known as Michael’s Pantry, the Commodore Cupboard serves as a refuge...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

PanCare providing free medical and dental care for veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stand up for Veterans 2022 is an initiative that provides veterans with medical and dental services at no cost. PanCare health in Panama City spent Friday giving dental care to local veterans in need. Michelle Moffa is a dentist at PanCare, who is also a veteran.
PANAMA CITY, FL

