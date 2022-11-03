ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal, CA

A look into Senate Bill 203 after Wednesday’s threat at Thermal schools

By Marian Bouchot
 5 days ago
Following Wednesday's threat at three schools in Thermal, it took the Sheriff's Dept. and CVUSD several hours to provide information about what was going on to concerned parents.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco apologized for the delay and says there are challenges to getting information out faster.

"Our legislature have made it illegal for us [Sheriff's Dept] to talk to juveniles. So we cannot obtain information that we'd normally get in the past about the safety of other students, about other students that may be involved. And so this is a very long and painstaking process that we have to go through to make sure that the rest of our campus and the rest of our students are safe"

- Sheriff Chad Bianco

Bianco is referring to Senate Bill 203 , which was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2020.

SB 203 extends the Miranda rights protections to minors 17 years old and younger. Minors who are detained have the right to consult a lawyer and be explained their Miranda rights before being interrogated by law enforcement.

The Miranda rights protect the constitutional “right against self-incrimination, and the right to remain silent."

Before SB 203, there was another California bill, SB 395, that was approved in October 2017, which required that a youth 15 years of age or younger consult with legal counsel. SB 203 extended those rights to minors 17 years old and under.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested and booked two 13-year-olds at Indio Juvenile Detention Center after a gun incident at Toro Canyon Middle School.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear from Bianco and local law enforcement about SB 203 and how it affects the threat investigation.

3,700 students and staff across three schools in Thermal were evacuated after a credible threat was issued to Toro Canyon Middle School Wednesday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept confirmed.

According to Sgt. Brandi Swan, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept., authorities received a school violence threat at 10:10 a.m.

They believed it to be a credible threat.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a news conference that students saw a student with a handgun at a bus stop. Deputies arrived at the school 10 minutes later but found that the gun was passed to another student.

In addition, Bianco said an object that appeared to be a grenade was found in the backpack of the second student.

As a precaution due to the possible grenade, Toro Canyon Middle School, Las Palmitas Elementary School, and Desert Mirage High School were evacuated. The three CVUSD schools are all connected to the same campus area.

He added that the bomb squad examined the potential device in the backpack and determined it was not a grenade but a toy radio device that looked like a grenade.

Two students have been detained and a weapon was recovered, Swann confirmed.

"We will be determining the consequences of their behavior," Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent Luis Valentino said.

Bianco also added that the handgun was registered as belonging to someone from another city.

Blanca Hall, CVUSD Trustee President, confirmed the school is clear. Classes at all three schools will resume on Thursday.

CVUSD Trustee Jocelyn Vargas wrote a statement on her personal Facebook page at 12:27 PM:

"Please don't be alarmed, we are following the directions of the Sheriff's Department as a precaution.. There have been no incidents but we are following all measures to keep all students safe.. The district is sending directions to parents on where they can pick up their students. Sheriff's Department to hold a press conference.Parents please check the district media for information on where to pick up your students"

KESQ News Channel 3

Two students arrested after gun incident on campus

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested and booked two 13-year-olds at Indio Juvenile Detention Center after a gun incident at Toro Canyon Middle School. The two were students at the middle school. During a press conference on Wednesday, deputies reported a student brought a gun on campus. Related Story: 2 students detained, The post Two students arrested after gun incident on campus appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Crews contain house fire in Rancho Mirage, firefighter suffers non-life-threatening injuries

Riverside County firefighters contained a house fire in Rancho Mirage Sunday night. It broke out after 7:00 p.m. at a home on Royal St. Georges Way. Emergency crews reported the 4,000-square-foot home was about 50% engulfed in flames. A witness to the incident said he heard an explosion and then saw the fire, which looked The post Crews contain house fire in Rancho Mirage, firefighter suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade

The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said The post Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
