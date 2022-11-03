Republican US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy endorsed by Donald Trump

Gerald Malloy, Republican candidate for one of Vermont’s U.S. Senate seats, at home in Perkinsville on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Gerald Malloy, the Republican nominee for Vermont's open U.S. Senate seat, announced Thursday that he has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

"I am grateful for the support of our former president, and I look forward to working with him and other talented leaders to put our country back on track, stop rising inflation, bring new jobs to Vermont, and restore the American dream," Malloy said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Malloy has previously touted his support for the Republican former president, stating early in his campaign that he voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 and "wished" he had attended the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. The candidate has, however, said he believes Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election.

Malloy has also made three appearances on the podcast of Trump ally Steve Bannon in recent weeks.

An email from Trump's Save America PAC said, "Malloy knows how to fight to Protect our Country, Uphold the Constitution, and Restore the Rule of Law. As U.S. Senator, Malloy will work very hard to Reduce Crime, Stop Inflation, Secure our Border, Protect our under siege Second Amendment, and Restore American Energy Independence, and even Dominance."

The email also took aim at Malloy's Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, described as Malloy's "Radical Left opponent," who the message said "does not represent the values of the Great People of Vermont."

In response to Trump's endorsement Thursday afternoon, Welch said in a written statement that "the choice in this election has never been clearer for the direction of our country and the future of our democracy."

"Mr. Malloy voted for former President Trump twice, I voted to impeach Trump twice. Mr. Malloy wished he was at the Capitol on 1/6, I wish that the insurrection never happened," Welch said. "Mr. Malloy knows what comes with a Trump endorsement — unflinching allegiance to him and his destructive whims. I’m running to be Vermont’s next Senator to strengthen our democracy and fight for working families. We need all Vermonters to vote and make their voices heard – for Vermont, for our country, and for our democracy.”

Trump's endorsement arrives five days before an election in which Welch is favored to win the seat of retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy. An early October poll from WCAX and the University of New Hampshire showed Welch 34 points ahead of Malloy, with 40% of respondents saying they had not heard of Malloy.

Missing out on the latest scoop? Sign up for Final Reading for a rundown on the day's news in the Legislature.

Did you know VTDigger is a nonprofit?

Our journalism is made possible by member donations. If you value what we do, please contribute and help keep this vital resource accessible to all.