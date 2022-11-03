ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, NY

Inmates attack officers at Romulus correctional facility

By Megan Hatch
 3 days ago

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two separate inmate attacks left four officers injured at the maximum-security correctional facility in Romulus last week.

One of the injured officers was sent to the Cayuga Medical Center for treatment of eye and facial injuries.

The first attack happened on Wednesday, October 26 when an inmate, convicted of Attempted Murder in the second degree, was assigned to work in the kitchen and told an officer he wanted to return to his cell.

After the inmate was denied, he grabbed a five-gallon bucket of steaming hot water and threw it at two officers, striking one in the lower leg.

The officer injured by the burning hot water sustained the pain, swelling and burns to his lower leg. The second officer sustained pain and swelling to his hip subduing the inmate and both were treated by medical staff at the facility and remained on duty.

Before the inmate had the chance to throw another bucket of the hot water from the steamer, additional staff arrived and handled the inmate. The OC spray (pepper spray) that the initial officers used had no effect.

The following day, an officer spotted an inmate, convicted in Kings County in 2005 for Attempted Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree, outside his cell passing items to other inmates’ cell to cell.

He told the inmate to return to his cell and when the inmate took an aggressive stance towards the officer, he used OC spray, which had no effect.

This resulted in the inmate attacking the officer, punching him in the face and head multiple times. Assistance arrived soon after and two additional officers grabbed the inmate and forced him to the ground.

As the inmate combatted the two additional officers on the floor, he partially ripped one of the officers’ shirts off before handcuffs were applied and the officers were able to control the inmate.

The inmate was then taken to Marcy Correctional Facility following the attack.

The officer initially attacked, sustained pain and swelling to his eye, orbital bone, and blurry vision, pain and swelling to his head.

He was moved to Cayuga Medical Center and he did not return to duty.

The second officer was injured while trying to control the inmate and he sustained pain and swelling to his hand, elbow and was treated at the facility by medical staff.  He remained on duty.

Judie Brown
2d ago

They need to get better pepper spray. And no the inmates do not need to be treated better. Some are there for murder or attempted murder.

Lisa Spence
2d ago

omg seriously people.."treat the inmates better.. the guards deserved it and they beat the inmates" get a freaking grip on reality. these are hardened criminals who do not deserve to be treated better. they deserve to be disciplined and they're behind bars because they did this to themselves

