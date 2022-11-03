Nielsen Streaming Top 10: Netflix’s ‘Last Seen Alive’ Opens at No. 6 as ‘Dahmer,‘ ’Hocus Pocus 2′ Continue to Reign

“ Last Seen Alive ” debuted on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 at No. 6 after the film’s Oct. 1 premiere on Netflix. Months after the film’s theatrical release in June, the Gerard Butler action-thriller managed to rake in 747 million minutes viewed. “Luckiest Girl Alive,” another Netflix film, also appeared for the first time on the chart, coming in at No. 9. The mystery based on Jessica Knoll’s novel of the same name earned 647 million minutes watched following the movie’s Sept. 30 premiere.

Ryan Murphy’s “ Dahmer ” continues to dominate the streaming chart for another week. The limited series starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer took the top slot on the chart for the third week in a row. During the Oct. 3-9 viewing window, the Netflix series accrued 2.3 billion viewing minutes, showing a slight drop in numbers from the previous week’s 4.4 billion but remaining strong amongst the competition after the show broke a Nielsen record as the seventh most streamed program in a single week.

The Sanderson sisters enjoyed another week at No. 2 on the chart with “ Hocus Pocus 2.” Though, it seems both programs experienced a decrease in viewership numbers after breaking Nielsen records as the Disney+ sequel brought in 1.1 billion viewing minutes in its first full week of availability – a 60% decrease from the opening weekend’s 2.7 billion minutes viewed, which gave the film Nielsen’s biggest-ever opening weekend numbers for a movie.

At No. 3 is “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,” which continues to sit above HBO’s “House of the Dragon” for the second week. The Amazon Prime series earned 988 million minutes watched following the premiere of episode 7, while the HBO period drama followed behind with 921 million minutes after debuting episode 8.

Because the two shows air on different schedules and in different formats, these are not perfect comparisons. Nielsen is able to measure all U.S. viewing of “The Rings of Power” with its streaming rankings since the show lives exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, while an estimated one-third of “House of the Dragon” viewers remain uncounted on the chart thanks to the HBO’s cable airings. “House of the Dragon” episodes, on the other hand, are available for all of Nielsen’s streaming window since the show airs on Sundays and receive the additional boost of new episodes airing at the end of each window. “The Rings of Power” episodes are released on Fridays, meaning they’re only available for the second half of the window.

“Gilmore Girls” joins the overall streaming top 10 list in time for the fall season, taking eighth place with 703 million minutes viewed.

Elsewhere on the chart was “Cocomelon” (773 million), “NCIS” (720 million) and “In the Dark” (603 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for Oct. 3-9 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.