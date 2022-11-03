ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Chubb, Dolphins Reach Agreement On Longterm Extension Days After Trade

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Think the Miami Dolphins are excited about their newest defensive player?

Two days after acquiring pass-rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos prior to the NFL trade deadline, the Dolphins announced that they've signed Chubb to a five-year contract extension.

Chubb, who had been playing in the final season of his rookie contract, signed a five-year $110-million extension, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. That includes $63.2 million guaranteed.

"We have signed linebacker Bradley Chubb to a contract extension through the 2027 season," the Miami Dolphins announced.

The Dolphins sent the Broncos a 2023 first-round draft pick, which originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, plus running back Chase Edmonds in return for Chubb.

One of the reasons the Broncos traded their former top-five pick was reportedly because they were hesitant to sign Chubb to a new deal.

Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks in eight games this season. He exploded onto the scene with 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018 but has not logged more than 7.5 in any season since, in large part due to injuries.

The Dolphins will look for Chubb to anchor a pass rush that has recorded 17 sacks through eight games. Chubb should make his Dolphins debut Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

