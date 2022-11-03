Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Ring-a-ling – Christmas at the Bells brings smile after smile
FRANKLIN LIVING — Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas!. It’s a merry Christmas indeed at 101 Kennerly Road in Phil Campbell, with the ring-a-ling-ling of Christmas bells, Santa’s laugh and countless sparkling lights. Christmas cheer is everywhere, visitors get the opportunity to experience the magic for free, and there’s plenty of it as far as the eye can see.
Rock the South expanding to 3-day festival in 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Just a few months removed from Rock the South 2022, festival partner Shane Quick on Friday announced that next year’s event will be the biggest one yet, growing from two days to three. “Going to three days allows us to continue to compete on a national level with other festivals, bring more bands to Cullman and spread our expenses over another festival day,” said Quick. RTS 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. In previous years, RTS was held in early summer, and most recently, in August. Said Quick, “Doing the festival in July allows us to be further away...
WHNT-TV
Madison Announces Two New Projects
During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
WAAY-TV
Take flight with living history at the Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration
History comes to life this weekend at the Cullman Regional Airport. It's all part of the annual Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration. Residents will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with a fully functional B-17 bomber. The "flying fortress" is shiny, loud and an iconic piece of American history.
Take a Hike, Shoals! Perfect Places To Be Outdoors This Fall In Northwest Alabama
There's no better time than now to be outdoors! The brutal southern summer heat has passed and the trees are showing their spectacular colors of autumn. We have lots of great places to enjoy nature in the Shoals - so, no excuses! Get out there and take a hike, a bike ride, or simply relax and watch the leaves fall. Here are some of the best places in the Shoals to enjoy the great outdoors!
‘You didn’t notice that you were any different’
VINEMONT, Ala. – Snead’s Farmhouse in Vinemont has been growing and scheduling more of Owner Judy Snead’s puppet shows and educational sessions. Snead regularly guides field trips through her farm, where students enjoy the petting zoo, see her puppet show, make crafts and learn what it takes to care for the animals on the farm. On Friday, Snead hosted Falkville Elementary’s second-grade class, which toured the farm and saw a puppet show. Snead’s puppet show is based on her children’s book that explains the beginnings of her farm. She told the kids that after she began to acquire her animals, she felt...
WAAY-TV
'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire
A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle. Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Tanner cartoonist gives back to military community
A Tanner cartoonist is using his talents to give back to the military community both here in North Alabama and across the country. When it comes to cartoons, it doesn't matter if you're age 9 or 99, the comics just seem to make everyone a little happier. "I'm very visual,"...
theflorala.com
Room in the Inn Shoals adjusts to changes
Room in the Inn, Florence’s non-profit directed toward the unhoused population, has faced many trials and difficulties since its conception. This year, they find themselves without an intake center. The non-profit has faced push-back from Florence city government. Room in the Inn has already gone through three intake centers,...
Alabama House candidate Kerry Underwood sued by Tuscumbia business over accounting work
Alabama District 3 House candidate and Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood is being sued for more than $75,000 in a lawsuit alleging negligence and malpractice, according to court records.
Lauderdale County polling location changes after vehicle crashed into it
A polling location in the Central Heights community has been moved after a vehicle crashed through the front of the original polling station.
Medical cannabis is coming to Florence
The Florence City Council unanimously voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city.
radio7media.com
Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. DALLAS HEATH BORDEN HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – HARRASSING COMMUNICATIONS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF DALLAS HEATH BORDEN IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman
UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
New poll released gives inside look at election day
Likely – 6% Somewhat Likely – 3% Do you consider yourself a Republican, Democrat or Independent?. Relating to Cullman County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that the county superintendent of education shall be elected by the qualified electors of the county in 2024 for a four-year term. (Proposed by Act 2021-343)
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
WAAY-TV
Employee safety hazards at Town Creek Dollar General lead to major fines for company
One of the nation's largest discount retailers failed another series of inspections, leading to $2.7 million in fines after 31 violations were found at seven Dollar General locations — including in Lawrence County. Town Creek is a small, close-knit community. The Dollar General is one of the few places...
radio7media.com
Fire Destroys Home in Elkmont
A FIRE DESTROYED AN ELKMONT HOME EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. EMERGENCY PERSONNNEL RESPONDED TO THE PROPERTY ON CAGLE ROAD SHORTLY BEFORE 6 AM. UPON ARRIVAL CREWS FOUND THE HOUSE TO BE FULLY ENGULFED. FIREFIGHTERS WERE ABLE TO CONTAIN THE BLAZE AND KEEP IT FROM SPREADING TO A NEARBY GARAGE. ALL OCCUPANTS WERE ABLE TO ESCAPE SAFELY. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Limestone County
A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.
