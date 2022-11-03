ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Campbell, AL

Franklin County Times

Ring-a-ling – Christmas at the Bells brings smile after smile

FRANKLIN LIVING — Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas!. It’s a merry Christmas indeed at 101 Kennerly Road in Phil Campbell, with the ring-a-ling-ling of Christmas bells, Santa’s laugh and countless sparkling lights. Christmas cheer is everywhere, visitors get the opportunity to experience the magic for free, and there’s plenty of it as far as the eye can see.
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South expanding to 3-day festival in 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Just a few months removed from Rock the South 2022, festival partner Shane Quick on Friday announced that next year’s event will be the biggest one yet, growing from two days to three.   “Going to three days allows us to continue to compete on a national level with other festivals, bring more bands to Cullman and spread our expenses over another festival day,” said Quick.  RTS 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. In previous years, RTS was held in early summer, and most recently, in August.   Said Quick, “Doing the festival in July allows us to be further away...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison Announces Two New Projects

During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
MADISON, AL
April Killian

Take a Hike, Shoals! Perfect Places To Be Outdoors This Fall In Northwest Alabama

There's no better time than now to be outdoors! The brutal southern summer heat has passed and the trees are showing their spectacular colors of autumn. We have lots of great places to enjoy nature in the Shoals - so, no excuses! Get out there and take a hike, a bike ride, or simply relax and watch the leaves fall. Here are some of the best places in the Shoals to enjoy the great outdoors!
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘You didn’t notice that you were any different’

VINEMONT, Ala. – Snead’s Farmhouse in Vinemont has been growing and scheduling more of Owner Judy Snead’s puppet shows and educational sessions. Snead regularly guides field trips through her farm, where students enjoy the petting zoo, see her puppet show, make crafts and learn what it takes to care for the animals on the farm.   On Friday, Snead hosted Falkville Elementary’s second-grade class, which toured the farm and saw a puppet show. Snead’s puppet show is based on her children’s book that explains the beginnings of her farm.   She told the kids that after she began to acquire her animals, she felt...
VINEMONT, AL
theflorala.com

Room in the Inn Shoals adjusts to changes

Room in the Inn, Florence’s non-profit directed toward the unhoused population, has faced many trials and difficulties since its conception. This year, they find themselves without an intake center. The non-profit has faced push-back from Florence city government. Room in the Inn has already gone through three intake centers,...
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. DALLAS HEATH BORDEN HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – HARRASSING COMMUNICATIONS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF DALLAS HEATH BORDEN IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
FLORENCE, AL
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman

UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
NEW ALBANY, MS
Cullman Daily News

New poll released gives inside look at election day

Likely – 6% Somewhat Likely – 3% Do you consider yourself a Republican, Democrat or Independent?. Relating to Cullman County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that the county superintendent of education shall be elected by the qualified electors of the county in 2024 for a four-year term. (Proposed by Act 2021-343)
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Fire Destroys Home in Elkmont

A FIRE DESTROYED AN ELKMONT HOME EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. EMERGENCY PERSONNNEL RESPONDED TO THE PROPERTY ON CAGLE ROAD SHORTLY BEFORE 6 AM. UPON ARRIVAL CREWS FOUND THE HOUSE TO BE FULLY ENGULFED. FIREFIGHTERS WERE ABLE TO CONTAIN THE BLAZE AND KEEP IT FROM SPREADING TO A NEARBY GARAGE. ALL OCCUPANTS WERE ABLE TO ESCAPE SAFELY. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
ELKMONT, AL

