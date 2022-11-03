Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West. His impressive response to a potential game-losing play is evidence Seattle's rise isn't a fluke.
Tom Brady's late drive pushes Buccaneers past Rams
The Los Angeles Rams continue to struggle in their pursuit of defending their title with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, 16-13.
Post Register
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”
Post Register
Rodgers throws 3 INTs, Lions hold on to beat Packers 15-9
DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff, rolled right and threw off-balance left, woefully short of his target. Rodgers' poor pass intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari on a fourth down was picked off by rookie Aidan Hutchinson. It was one of several plays the four-time NFL MVP wished he had back.
Post Register
Changes bring few fixes for Colts in latest setback to Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After a week that featured another round of noticeable changes, Colts coach Frank Reich chose to point the finger at himself after Indianapolis failed to find the end zone in Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. “Starting with me, right? That’s what...
Post Register
Cardinals hire ex-slugger Matt Holliday as new bench coach
The St. Louis Cardinals hired ex-slugger Matt Holliday, who helped the organization win the World Series in 2011, as manager Oliver Marmol's bench coach Sunday. Holliday replaces Skip Schumaker, who was hired last month as the manager of the Miami Marlins.
Post Register
Astros' offseason involves Baker contract, free agents
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click aren’t...
Post Register
Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a 37-yard game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, lifting the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
Post Register
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back...
Post Register
Raptors' Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss at least two weeks because of a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday. Siakam, 28, was injured when he slipped in the third quarter of Friday’s loss at Dallas. He was helped off the court and did not return.
Post Register
Mackay student to play in bowl game
The high school football season may have ended, but Mackay High School sophomore Graisyn Chandler plans to stick with his football conditioning for a few more months to stay in shape for the Dec. 30 Dream All-American Bowl game. Graisyn accepted an invitation to play in the game at SoFi...
Comments / 0