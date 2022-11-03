Evan Mobley on being standout isolation defender: ‘I really try to step up and be that guy to get stops’

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal isn’t sold on the idea of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell being able to carry a team. The Cavs have gotten off to a hot start in the 2022-23 season, going 6-1 through their first seven games. Mitchell has been the driving force, especially since Darius Garland has played in just two games due to an eye injury.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO