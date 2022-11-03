L.L. Bean X Peanuts and Friends Is the Cutest Collaboration of the Season

Scouted/The Daily Beast/L.L. Bean/iStock.

There are few cartoon images as iconic as sweet Snoopy laying on his red doghouse. L.L. Bean, the retailer of all that is cozy and warm, has teamed up with Peanuts and friends , for an absolutely giftable collaboration for everyone on your list. The collection features his likeness emblazoned on the most comfortable, quality slippers, PJs, and snuggly cold-weather clothing.

What’s included? Totes , sweatshirts, hats, and T-shirts, in both children and adult sizing, but also insulated tumblers , scarves , and a sturdy snow tube . We can’t get enough of the elevated classic Snoopy designs, like hiking with Woodstock–a perfect match for L.L. Bean's outdoorsy-inspired gear. There's traditional patterns like red or blue Buffalo plaids to liven up the garments, and raglan sleeve T-shirts. The soft-sided, insulated lunchbox is perfect for kids and adults alike, and pajama sets are a fun pick for the whole family. Anyone opening these presents will have a wondrous big smile, so give sure-hit gifts with Snoopy and pals this season. Happy Camper, indeed!

