SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that he will be pausing the latest round of state funding that was aimed to try and fight homelessness. The governor did not sound satisfied with the 2 percent reduction in homelessness by 2024 the current plans had as a goal. "At this pace, it would take decades to significantly curb homelessness in California – this approach is simply unacceptable. Everyone has to do better – cities, counties, and the state included," Newsom said in a statement.Newsom acted on Thursday to put the remaining third round of Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention grants on hold. He also said he will be convening local leaders sometime in mid-November to review how leaders are trying to tackle the homeless crisis. A share of $1 billion would have been provided to every county in the state with the grant now on hold. Newsom's office says more than $1.5 billion has already been provided by the state through the Homeless Emergency Aid Program as well as the first two rounds of HHAP funding.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO