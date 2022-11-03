Read full article on original website
Sun Doun
4d ago
Newsom over spent taxpayers money & now shuts down homeless funds again. The homeless plans from this year that were planned weren't done. Newsom still owes the Fed government $40 billion for his unemployment debacle. Grand jury needs to look into this Newsom political fiasco.
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
KCRA.com
California November Election 2022 results: San Joaquin County races
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day across the country, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in San Joaquin County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
Rural ranchers face $4,000 proposed fine for violating state drought order
The penalty is the maximum the ranchers — who pumped Shasta River water for eight days — could face under state law. It amounts to about $50 per rancher, which is no deterrent, ranchers and officials agree.
KTLA.com
Gov. Newsom stumps in Stevenson Ranch for Democrat Christy Smith
Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith. Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District. In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith,...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County officials, voters prepare for rainy Election Day
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Many people waiting to vote in-person tomorrow are in for a rainy Election Day, and county election officials across Northern California are getting ready for it. "We always prepare. We have emergency preparedness plans, and the weather is part of that," said San Joaquin...
Sacramento City Unified School District captures hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District along with BusPatrol announced on Monday that since the back-to-school season began this year they found nearly 500 drivers failed to stop for school buses. According to the district, with the use of five school buses that were equipped with cameras, they found that 483 […]
KCRA.com
All Sacramento County vote centers now open for midterm election
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County opened more vote centers this weekend, increasing the locations available to vote from 18 to 87 for the midterm election. There are also 60 mail ballot drop boxes throughout the county. "We're really making it as convenient as possible to hopefully increase voter...
vallejosun.com
Challenge to ruling allowing Vallejo cops to demand licenses at DUI checkpoints denied
VALLEJO – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has denied an en banc rehearing in a case of a Vermont man who claimed his 4th Amendment rights were violated when he was asked to show his drivers’ license at a Vallejo DUI checkpoint in 2014.
KSBW.com
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
KCRA.com
Q&A: KCRA 3 asks Placer County Registrar of Voters about unreceived mail ballots
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Some voters in Roseville have called KCRA 3, reporting that they have still not received their vote-by-mail ballots. With Election Day on Tuesday, KCRA 3 took the issue directly to Placer County Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco. He answered questions about how something like this could happen and what voters can do at this point.
Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
Gov. Newsom pauses latest round of state funding, calls for more aggressive action on homelessness
SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that he will be pausing the latest round of state funding that was aimed to try and fight homelessness. The governor did not sound satisfied with the 2 percent reduction in homelessness by 2024 the current plans had as a goal. "At this pace, it would take decades to significantly curb homelessness in California – this approach is simply unacceptable. Everyone has to do better – cities, counties, and the state included," Newsom said in a statement.Newsom acted on Thursday to put the remaining third round of Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention grants on hold. He also said he will be convening local leaders sometime in mid-November to review how leaders are trying to tackle the homeless crisis. A share of $1 billion would have been provided to every county in the state with the grant now on hold. Newsom's office says more than $1.5 billion has already been provided by the state through the Homeless Emergency Aid Program as well as the first two rounds of HHAP funding.
Legal Experts: California’s Prop. 1 Would Not Permit Abortions After Fetal Viability
Proposition 1, the Nov. 8 ballot measure that would create an explicit protection for “reproductive freedom” in the California Constitution, is not written to expand abortion access into the final months of pregnancy and, despite warnings from opponents, legal experts say that is a highly unlikely outcome if it passes.
nomadlawyer.org
Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke
Oakland's mayor says she was "perplexed" by the decision.
capradio.org
ACLU says Sacramento’s Measure O has “major loophole” in providing shelter. Supporters of the law disagree
Voters in the city of Sacramento will decide next week on Measure O, a controversial law that, if passed, would ban homeless camps on public property as long as the city offers available shelter space. But the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, a civil rights group opposing the measure, says...
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month
In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
californiaglobe.com
California Doctors Sue Gov. Newsom and Medical Board over New Law Censoring Medical Advice
California surgeon Dr. Peter Mazolewski says the purpose of Assembly Bill 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) is to circumvent due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct.”. AB 2098 will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label...
Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before
SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
