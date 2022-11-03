ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sun Doun
4d ago

Newsom over spent taxpayers money & now shuts down homeless funds again. The homeless plans from this year that were planned weren't done. Newsom still owes the Fed government $40 billion for his unemployment debacle. Grand jury needs to look into this Newsom political fiasco.

KTLA.com

Gov. Newsom stumps in Stevenson Ranch for Democrat Christy Smith

Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith. Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District. In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

All Sacramento County vote centers now open for midterm election

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County opened more vote centers this weekend, increasing the locations available to vote from 18 to 87 for the midterm election. There are also 60 mail ballot drop boxes throughout the county. "We're really making it as convenient as possible to hopefully increase voter...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Q&A: KCRA 3 asks Placer County Registrar of Voters about unreceived mail ballots

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Some voters in Roseville have called KCRA 3, reporting that they have still not received their vote-by-mail ballots. With Election Day on Tuesday, KCRA 3 took the issue directly to Placer County Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco. He answered questions about how something like this could happen and what voters can do at this point.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom pauses latest round of state funding, calls for more aggressive action on homelessness

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that he will be pausing the latest round of state funding that was aimed to try and fight homelessness. The governor did not sound satisfied with the 2 percent reduction in homelessness by 2024 the current plans had as a goal. "At this pace, it would take decades to significantly curb homelessness in California – this approach is simply unacceptable. Everyone has to do better – cities, counties, and the state included," Newsom said in a statement.Newsom acted on Thursday to put the remaining third round of Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention grants on hold. He also said he will be convening local leaders sometime in mid-November to review how leaders are trying to tackle the homeless crisis. A share of $1 billion would have been provided to every county in the state with the grant now on hold. Newsom's office says more than $1.5 billion has already been provided by the state through the Homeless Emergency Aid Program as well as the first two rounds of HHAP funding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Beth Torres

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
ELK GROVE, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Doctors Sue Gov. Newsom and Medical Board over New Law Censoring Medical Advice

California surgeon Dr. Peter Mazolewski says the purpose of Assembly Bill 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) is to circumvent due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct.”. AB 2098 will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before

SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
CALIFORNIA STATE

