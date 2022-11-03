Read full article on original website
Killer Sally Subject Sally McNeil Is “So Happy” She Was Granted Parole In 2020
Netflix’s complex true-crime docuseries, Killer Sally, revisits the story of what the streamer bills as “bodybuilding’s most notorious crime.” The titular subject, Sally McNeil, fatally shot her husband, fellow bodybuilder Ray McNeil, in 1995, claiming self-defense. Killer Sally — which features interviews with Sally and her two children — shines a light on how domestic violence and gender ultimately played roles in the case, specifically evidenced by how both the prosecution and media portrayed her throughout her murder trial. Here’s a refresher on the case, as well as an update on where Sally is now.
