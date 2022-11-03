ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer Sally Subject Sally McNeil Is “So Happy” She Was Granted Parole In 2020

Netflix’s complex true-crime docuseries, Killer Sally, revisits the story of what the streamer bills as “bodybuilding’s most notorious crime.” The titular subject, Sally McNeil, fatally shot her husband, fellow bodybuilder Ray McNeil, in 1995, claiming self-defense. Killer Sally — which features interviews with Sally and her two children — shines a light on how domestic violence and gender ultimately played roles in the case, specifically evidenced by how both the prosecution and media portrayed her throughout her murder trial. Here’s a refresher on the case, as well as an update on where Sally is now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
'The Crown’ returns to blur the line between royals, fiction

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — When "The Crown" returns Wednesday after a two-year absence, the splintering marriage of Charles and Diana and more woes for Queen Elizabeth II are in the drama's elegant but intrusive spotlight. There's swirling off-stage drama as well for the Netflix series that began...
Who Are Asylum Seekers and What Is Asylum?

Over 1.6 million people applied for asylum in the United States between October 2000 and September 2021. But why do people seek asylum in the United States? And how does asylum work?. As Republican-led governments have bused migrants to cities like Chicago in recent months, the U.S. asylum system has...
CHICAGO, IL
‘They Completely Failed’: The Fatal Mistakes That Led to South Korea’s Halloween Tragedy

SEOUL — The lone police sergeant was in agony. With furrowed brows, he implored the Halloween revelers around him to avoid going down a narrow, slanted walkway that connects the Itaewon bar district to the nearest subway station. He knew something they didn’t: Halfway down that slope, people who fell had formed a dam of bodies, blocking the entire alley—and suffocating under the pressure of the crowd.
Artist Remembers Migrants Who Died on Their Journey North

Every Tuesday morning, artist Alvaro Enciso sets out into the desert of Southern Arizona to honor migrants who have lost their lives on their journey north. For almost a decade, Enciso and a group of volunteers based in Tucson have gone into the desert in 4WD vehicles to plant handmade crosses, painted in bright shades of orange, purple and green, at the sites where immigrants died. The crosses often feature lids from found tin cans and red ceramic dots donated by a fellow artist.
TUCSON, AZ
An Unexpected Cure for Heartache

Before my father left his second wife for his third, Julia made me congee. I was 26, living in New York, at the violent end of the relationship with the alcoholic I started dating in high school. It didn’t matter that I’d been the one to do the leaving—my sense of abandonment, loneliness, and heartache was nearly as profound as my mother’s had been when my father split. My mother, whom I’d mercilessly judged for being weak.
Borderless Magazine NFP is a nonprofit news outlet that is reimagining immigration journalism for a more just and equitable future.

