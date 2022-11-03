ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Convenience stores push for ‘level playing field’ in electric vehicle charging

By JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo, Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9RNp_0ixh9kB500
An electric car charges at a station. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

ATLANTA – Representatives of convenience stores asked Georgia lawmakers Wednesday to ensure the electric vehicle charging stations they build in the coming years can compete fairly with those owned by utilities.

The General Assembly’s Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation is due by Dec. 1 to recommend legislation to be considered during the 2023 session starting in January.

A key task Georgia policymakers face is rolling out a network of public EV charging stations extensive enough to meet the demands of what is expected to be a huge increase in EVs plying the state’s highways.

Combination gas station/convenience stores are expected to host many of those EV charging stations.

But the private sector won’t be willing to make those construction investments if utilities are allowed to build stations and recover their costs from customers, said A.J. Siccardi, president of Metroplex Energy, the wholesale fuel supply arm of Georgia-based RaceTrac.

“Private investment will go where competition is encouraged,” Siccardi said. “It’s hard to compete with someone whose capital comes from consumers.”

Jay Smith, executive director of Charge Ahead Partnership, a coalition of more than 100 businesses and organizations focused on developing a network of EV charging stations, said the General Assembly could level the playing field between convenience stores and the power companies by requiring utilities interested in operating charging stations to create a separate subsidiary for that business.

Representatives of both Georgia Power and the state’s electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) told members of the study committee utilities aren’t interested in competing with convenience stores for EV charging business.

Jeff Bragg, president of Green Power EMC, said the utilities see their role as providing public EV charging opportunities in rural parts of the state where private investors aren’t willing to go.

Stephanie Gossman, electric transportation manager for Georgia Power, said the Atlanta-based utility owns only 3% of the state’s EV charging infrastructure.

An issue representatives of both the utilities and convenience stores agreed on Wednesday was the need for legislation allowing EV charging stations to base their charges on the amount of electricity sold – in kilowatt-hours – not on the time customers spend charging their vehicles.

Committee members were told during previous meetings that charging by time makes no sense because chargers operate at different speeds.

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

Georgia May Replace its Gas Tax With a Per-Mile Fee

It’s unlikely that we’ll see more electric vehicles on the road than gas-powered cars anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. And since road construction and maintenance is currently funded largely by state and federal gas taxes, that presents a problem for governments. More people driving EVs means fewer people buying gas and less revenue from the gas tax. That’s why the state of Georgia may simply scrap it in favor of a mileage fee.
GEORGIA STATE
Government Technology

Georgia Lands EV Plant After Awarding Company $178M Grant

(TNS) — A Belgian company is expanding its operations in Augusta by building a new electric vehicle battery component factory. Solvay Specialty Polymers announced Thursday it will build a plant next to its existing Augusta factory to manufacture EV-grade binders and separator coatings, Sen Raphael Warnock announced in a press release. The parts the factory will produce are critical components within the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Associated Press

Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams in Tuesday’s election. According to motorist group AAA, Georgia currently has the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas among the 50 states, at $3.13 on Friday. That’s down about 3 cents in a month. The national average is $3.79. In March, with broad bipartisan support, Kemp signed a law suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Since then, he has now signed six separate extensions. Under state law, Kemp can keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn

GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
GRIFFIN, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgians reminded to change clocks, change batteries

ATLANTA – Georgian are being urged to change smoke alarm batteries this weekend during Daylight Savings Time. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging all Georgians to change their smoke alarm batteries this weekend when they change their clocks to mark the end of Daylight Savings Time.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 3)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of experience. Job Duties: Performs basic assembly/test functions utilizing mechanical skills, hand and power tools, mechanical/electronic tools, test equipment, assembly fixtures,...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Voters in Georgia set early voting record

With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Fire Cash Buyers

Common Causes Of House Fires In Georgia

Careless smoking is one of the leading causes of house fires. Whether it's an improperly extinguished cigarette, a candle left unattended, or some other source of open flames, these incidents can quickly turn into dangerous and destructive fires. This is particularly concerning given that there are millions of smokers living in homes around the world, many of whom may not be taking sufficient precautions to prevent such accidents.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

DHS helps Georgians with heating bills

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
GEORGIA STATE
abandonedway.com

The Ruins of Radium Springs Casino in Georgia – Haunting Pictures

The Casino at Radium Springs is demolished site located at 2501 Radium Springs Road, Georgia. A casino was built overlooking the springs in the 1920s and Radium Springs was a popular spa and resort. Northerners on their way by train to spend winter in Florida often stopped to swim in the springs, which was thought to be healthful because of the radium element. The casino was severely damaged when the river flooded in 1994, and again in 1998, and was demolished in 2003.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy