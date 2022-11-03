ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

What did Roquan Smith think when the Bears traded him?

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOYxJ_0ixh9geB00

OWINGS MILLS, MD – While they’ve not exactly shocked people on the field this season, the Bears certainly did before the trade deadline thanks to three major trades.

It wasn’t only fans who were caught off guard by the deals but even the players themselves, including the most surprising athlete who was traded this week.

Roquan Smith is one of the best young linebackers in football, yet without a long-term contract, the Bears traded him to the Ravens for a second and fifth round pick in this spring’s draft.

So wearing his new No. 18 jersey at his news conference his new team’s headquarters in Owings Mills, Maryland, Smith was asked about how he felt when the trade went down.

“Initially I was shocked,” said the linebacker. “But I’m excited to be here. Good group of guys, guys that’s contending for a title, and that’s what I’m in the game to play for – playing for a title, so I’m excited.”

Losing Smith is a big blow since he was the team’s first round pick in 2018 and their most consistently productive player over the last four-and-a-half years. He led the Bears in tackles in each of the last four seasons and was the NFL’s leader in stops so far this season with 83

Even though he didn’t have a long-term deal with the Bears in place, had made a trade demand earlier in training camp when negotiations stalled, Smith was still surprised when he was dealt away this week.

“Honestly, no,” said Smith when asked if he expected to be traded. “Didn’t plan to but, you know, life happens at times and I got traded.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died

Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGN News

3 $100K, 9 $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

ILLINOIS — Check your tickets! Though no one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, 12 lucky Illinoisans can claim a nice chunk of change. To have claimed the massive jackpot, players needed to have matched all five regular numbers plus the Powerball: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball 23. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy