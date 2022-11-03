ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Charges Dismissed Against California Suspect Due To Lack Of Courtroom Space

By Bill Galluccio
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A California mother is livid after charges were dismissed against a woman accused of attacking her in a parking lot while she was holding her one-year-old daughter.

Clarissa Guevara told KTTV that she was assaulted by a former friend last May . The suspect, who was not identified, was charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Earlier in the week, a judge dismissed the charges against the woman because there was not enough space to hold a trial.

The news station reported that Riverside County District Attorney's Office has dismissed around 200 criminal cases because they do not have enough courtrooms and judges.

While charges against the suspect cannot be refiled, Guevara vowed to continue fighting to see the woman brought to justice.

"I'm trying to figure out why she's not being held responsible for hitting a 1-year-old child," Guevara said. "I'm trying my hardest to have my baby's voice heard."

