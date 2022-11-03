ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

4 Uvalde Victims Were Still Alive When Medics Got to Them

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPVsP_0ixh9ZPy00
Chandan Khanna/Getty

A criminal probe into the deaths of four Uvalde victims who were still alive when they were pulled by medics from Robb Elementary School is investigating whether the lengthy delay could have accounted for unnecessary fatalities. The Texas Rangers have requested a team of doctors, led by Austin chief medical officer Dr. Mark Escott, review the injuries and determine if any of the victims had “potentially survivable wounds,” according to the Austin-American Statesman , though Escott said it’s too soon to determine if the victims could have survived by a faster response. The May 24 shooting claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers while emergency services, including police and medical teams, stood by for 73 minutes. “I know we were ready, and I’m just going to leave it at that,” Stephen Stephens, director of Uvalde Emergency Medical Services, told the Statesman . “We were standing by, waiting.” The four victims reportedly had a pulse or were still breathing when they were pulled from the carnage, but died later.

Read it at Austin-American Statesman

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Four Uvalde shooting victims left classrooms alive. Investigators are reviewing whether a faster response could have saved them.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Investigators conducting a criminal probe into the Uvalde school shooting and subsequent law enforcement response are trying to determine whether any victims who died may have survived if police had intervened sooner.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man killed in Dripping Springs officer-involved shooting

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - A man has died after being shot by a Hays County Sheriff's deputy Saturday morning. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that on Nov. 5, deputies responded to a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver in the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra subdivision in Dripping Springs. A short time later, deputies were in the 100 block of Victoria Court to follow up on an investigation related to the disturbance.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
fox7austin.com

Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man arrested after climbing crane in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man after he was discovered climbing a crane downtown. Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene to help the man climb down from the crane in the 400 block of West Fourth Street, where new skyscrapers are being built by Republic Square Park.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash

22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
KILLEEN, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after woman’s body found under burn pit

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Officers called to investigate a tip found a body buried beneath a burn pit at a Texas home. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies received a tip that a homicide may have occurred at a home on Windy Valley Drive. The person who contacted deputies said the victim was female and her body might be kept on the property.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy