An unfortunate incident caused by the weather was captured in a video taken at a campaign rally for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman on Saturday. Fetterman is the current lieutenant governor for the Keystone State and is the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Senator Pat Toomey. He is facing off against the Republican nominee, TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz. As a key swing state that played a pivotal role in Joe Biden's 2020 victory, Pennsylvania's midterm races have received considerable attention from both the Democratic and Republican establishments.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO