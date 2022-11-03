Read full article on original website
Jim Schmitt
3d ago
wishful thinking A vote for Democrats is HIGH INFLATION, HIGH GAS ⛽️ PRICES, HIGH FOOD COST, HIGH CRIME, AND SANCTUARY CITIES . Don't forget Democrats locked down Pennsylvania for two in a half years. And want GROMMERS in your schools
Reply(20)
33
Guest # 46
3d ago
State of Pennsylvania can’t afford to have another democrat elected for any office…People in Pa can’t even afford to drive to work.. Gas prices are out of control… $$$$$$$$
Reply
27
bullygirl
3d ago
Please vote red all the way. Shapiro will just be a do nothing for the people. What has he don’t do far. Please give me a list
Reply
27
Donald Trump Boasts About His Crowd as Empty Seats Seen at Biden Rally
Former President Donald Trump boasted about his crowd size as he and President Joe Biden headlined rival rallies on Saturday. On his Truth Social platform, Trump questioned if media reports would compare the size of crowds at the two rallies in Pennsylvania. Alongside a video showing supporters waiting to get...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Tim Ryan for Shooting Gun in Campaign Ad: 'Fraud'
Just days before the midterm elections, Donald Trump Jr. mocked Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan for releasing a campaign advertisement of himself shooting a handgun. Ryan, who currently serves as a U.S. congressman for Ohio's 13th District, is set to face off against Republican J.D. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, on Tuesday in one of the most closely watched Senate races of the midterms.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Biden and Trump Hold Rallies
Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is favored to win the crunch Pennsylvania Senate election on Tuesday, according to a poll concluded on Thursday. Oz, a Donald Trump ally, is going up against Democrat John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor. A Trafalgar Group poll of 1,097 registered voters, conducted between November 1 and...
Republicans Could Elect Muslim to Senate in Historic First for U.S.
If elected, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate candidate in this year's midterm elections, could make history as the first Muslim to serve in Congress' upper chamber. In September, Oz told ABC News that being the first Muslim elected to the Senate would mean "pride and honor." "I think...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
Conservatives Angry at Trump for Targeting Ron DeSantis With New Nickname
Conservatives lashed out against former President Donald Trump for mocking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with a new nickname. Trump, during a rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates on Saturday night, took a jab at DeSantis, a popular politician among conservatives, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious" while boasting about his strong 2024 poll numbers.
Barack Obama Rips 'Snake Oil Man' Dr. Oz at Fetterman Rally in Pennsylvania
Former President Barack Obama ripped "snake oil man" Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, during a rally in support of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman on Saturday. As the midterm elections approach, powerful political figures including Obama and former President Donald Trump flocked to the battleground state of Pennsylvania to rally voters in support of their candidates. Pennsylvania's Senate race is seen as among the handful of races that could determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate.
explore venango
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
Wind Blows Down American Flags Behind John Fetterman at Obama Rally: Video
An unfortunate incident caused by the weather was captured in a video taken at a campaign rally for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman on Saturday. Fetterman is the current lieutenant governor for the Keystone State and is the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Senator Pat Toomey. He is facing off against the Republican nominee, TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz. As a key swing state that played a pivotal role in Joe Biden's 2020 victory, Pennsylvania's midterm races have received considerable attention from both the Democratic and Republican establishments.
Trump Heads to Pennsylvania, Florida Rallies Under Pressure
Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Pennsylvania and Florida for rallies this weekend as he continues to face several legal challenges just days before the midterm elections. Trump will attend a rally on Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where he will speak in support...
Suit seeks to have Pennsylvania mail-in votes lacking dates counted (UPDATE)
Several Pennsylvania groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union have filed suit in federal court seeking to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes. The suit filed Friday night in western Pennsylvania by state chapters of the NAACP,...
Trump Unveils New Nickname for DeSantis Ahead of Competing Campaign Stops
Donald Trump was criticized by some conservatives over the jibe just days ahead of the Midterms.
Trump vs. DeSantis: Which Republican Is More Popular in Florida?
A recent poll shows Florida Republicans split on which of the two conservative leaders they'd want to be GOP presidential nominee in 2024.
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
A far-right website that made claims about a Centre County “pre-loaded” ballot box presented a false narrative, officials said.
Donald Trump 'Hates' DeSantis, May Not Vote in FL Governor Race: Mary Trump
The ex-president recently announced that he will hold a rally in Florida on Sunday to back GOP Senator Marco Rubio, but without Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Election 2022: Can a sloppy signature disqualify your vote? What can and can’t be challenged at the polls.
It’s Election Day and you sign in at the local polling place, scribbling down your squiggle of a signature with nary a legible letter. And right next to it is your name in perfect cursive, preserved for all time in the voter roll when you were 18. The two look absolutely nothing alike.
FOX43.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of State reminds voters to know their rights when they head to the polls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman on Friday encouraged Pennsylvanians to educate themselves about their rights before they vote in person on November 8. Chapman also reminded Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to return their voted ballot immediately, delivering it in person to...
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
