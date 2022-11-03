ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 82

Jim Schmitt
3d ago

wishful thinking A vote for Democrats is HIGH INFLATION, HIGH GAS ⛽️ PRICES, HIGH FOOD COST, HIGH CRIME, AND SANCTUARY CITIES . Don't forget Democrats locked down Pennsylvania for two in a half years. And want GROMMERS in your schools

Reply(20)
33
Guest # 46
3d ago

State of Pennsylvania can’t afford to have another democrat elected for any office…People in Pa can’t even afford to drive to work.. Gas prices are out of control… $$$$$$$$

Reply
27
bullygirl
3d ago

Please vote red all the way. Shapiro will just be a do nothing for the people. What has he don’t do far. Please give me a list

Reply
27
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Tim Ryan for Shooting Gun in Campaign Ad: 'Fraud'

Just days before the midterm elections, Donald Trump Jr. mocked Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan for releasing a campaign advertisement of himself shooting a handgun. Ryan, who currently serves as a U.S. congressman for Ohio's 13th District, is set to face off against Republican J.D. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, on Tuesday in one of the most closely watched Senate races of the midterms.
OHIO STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Barack Obama Rips 'Snake Oil Man' Dr. Oz at Fetterman Rally in Pennsylvania

Former President Barack Obama ripped "snake oil man" Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, during a rally in support of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman on Saturday. As the midterm elections approach, powerful political figures including Obama and former President Donald Trump flocked to the battleground state of Pennsylvania to rally voters in support of their candidates. Pennsylvania's Senate race is seen as among the handful of races that could determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Wind Blows Down American Flags Behind John Fetterman at Obama Rally: Video

An unfortunate incident caused by the weather was captured in a video taken at a campaign rally for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman on Saturday. Fetterman is the current lieutenant governor for the Keystone State and is the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Senator Pat Toomey. He is facing off against the Republican nominee, TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz. As a key swing state that played a pivotal role in Joe Biden's 2020 victory, Pennsylvania's midterm races have received considerable attention from both the Democratic and Republican establishments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Heads to Pennsylvania, Florida Rallies Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Pennsylvania and Florida for rallies this weekend as he continues to face several legal challenges just days before the midterm elections. Trump will attend a rally on Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where he will speak in support...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1020M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy