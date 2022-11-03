Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Engineering technology grads join forces for $30,000 donation to SC State
South Carolina State University alumni Cliff and Cheryl Wilson and Devin Harrison have provided a joint $30,000 contribution to their alma mater in hopes of inspiring future Black engineers. “Mr. and Mrs. Wilson and Mr. Harrison are prime examples of the unlimited potential South Carolina State University affords to students...
Emmanuel AME Church names new pastor
On September 24, 2022, the Reverend Ertha Bowman was named the new pastor at the Emmanuel A.M.E. Church, located at 2130 Barhamville Road in Columbia. The appointment was made by Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr. the Presiding Prelate of the 7th Episcopal District at the end of the 145th Columbia District Annual Conference.
Columbia Urban League receives $1.5 million donation
The Columbia Urban League today announced a gift of $1.5 million that will grow its work to empower underserved and disadvantaged communities. The gift, by philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott, is the largest contribution in the affiliate’s 55-year history. “We are thankful to MacKenzie Scott for recognizing the value...
Columbia Mom to host event for new mothers
Columbia Mom presents their 7th annual BLOOM – an event for new and expecting moms. This one-of-a-kind event sells out each year and provides an intimate setting for new moms to get their hands on the “must-have” mom and baby products on the market, while connecting with local resources to help make their motherhood journey easier. It is the go-to event for all things parenting related in the Columbia area!
Lakeview School to be considered for National Register of Historic Places
The Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center has received notification from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History that Lakeview School in West Columbia will be considered by the South Carolina State Board of Review for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. In the letter of notification, Elizabeth M. Johnson,...
City of Orangeburg forming Department of Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel
The City of Orangeburg is forming a Department of Public Safety citizen advisory panel that would serve as an internal and external review body to ensure DPS policies and practices are fairly implemented. The 10-member Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel (CAP) would be "composed of independent citizens of good character...
Walking On Water Productions returns -- WOW Productions ends 3-year hiatus with new play
After a three-year hiatus, Walking on Water (WOW) Productions and their non-profit WOW Performing Arts Center (The PAC) are returning to treat the Capital City and surrounding areas with a professional, original stage play telling the story of a father left to raise a young daughter while her mother chases a dream. The award-winning theatre company debuts “The World You Left Behind” at the beautiful Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College with an all-star, all local cast of actors Friday, November 11th through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Each show will also showcase some of Columbia's most talented artists providing pre-show entertainment - Andre DeLaine, Kayla Joy and Regina Skeeters are a few set to perform. The pre-show will start 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets may be purchased at www.wowproduction.org or via phone at 803-407-5011.
