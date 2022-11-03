After a three-year hiatus, Walking on Water (WOW) Productions and their non-profit WOW Performing Arts Center (The PAC) are returning to treat the Capital City and surrounding areas with a professional, original stage play telling the story of a father left to raise a young daughter while her mother chases a dream. The award-winning theatre company debuts “The World You Left Behind” at the beautiful Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College with an all-star, all local cast of actors Friday, November 11th through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Each show will also showcase some of Columbia's most talented artists providing pre-show entertainment - Andre DeLaine, Kayla Joy and Regina Skeeters are a few set to perform. The pre-show will start 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets may be purchased at www.wowproduction.org or via phone at 803-407-5011.

