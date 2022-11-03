Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CVAS: Meet Luna and Milo, pets of the week
Meet Luna and Milo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Milo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
pethelpful.com
Shelter Dog's Adorable Adoption Photos Will Make Anyone Fall in Love
There are oh-so-many loving shelter dogs waiting for homes across the country, but it's not always easy to find the pup who's right for you. Luckily, talented rescue staff and volunteers help the pets put their best paws forward with pictures, videos, and detailed biographies to help each individual stand out. It's a lot of work, but it makes a difference!
CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week
Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
pethelpful.com
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad
The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
Dog owner left heartbroken over note in waiting room at vets
People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.
pethelpful.com
Dog Gets 'Caught in the Middle' of Child's Tantrum and We Can't Stop Laughing
Dogs often get along well with children and form strong bonds with them. However, that doesn't mean that our dogs and our children always get along. Sometimes, our furry friends can get a little bit tired of the antics and tantrums of our young kids, just like this pup did.
Adoptions urgently needed to curb overpopulation at Monroe County Animal Shelter
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County’s is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist. But hope is high a new animal shelter in Monroe County could help resolve a number of […]
pethelpful.com
Dog Says Goodbye to Staff After 500 Days in the Shelter in Emotional Video
Across the country, there are many wonderful people who work hard in shelters to get the animals adopted. When an adoption does happen, it is a joyous, yet sad occasion, because this pet that they have developed a relationship with is leaving with their new family. When one long term pup at a shelter was recently adopted, the staff had a special celebration planned to say goodbye to him.
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
pethelpful.com
Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker
Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
I walked on all fours & barked after being raised by wild dogs from the age of three when parents locked me outside
WHEN seven-year-old Oxana was discovered living in a dog kennel, authorities were horrified by the appalling conditions her alcoholic parents had left her to live in. But when the young girl crawled out of the pen on all fours and could only speak through barks it was like nothing they’d ever seen before.
Dozens of starving dogs found living amongst faeces and decomposing puppies in ‘horrendous’ Welsh house
Shocking footage shows the inside of a faeces and urine-ridden house that a dog breeder subjected dozens of animals to. Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, of Trefil Road, Tredegar was found to be keeping 90 dogs in "disgusting conditions" inside her Blaenau Gwent, Wales house. Footage filmed inside the property captures...
WKYT 27
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
rsvplive.ie
Dogs Trust make urgent appeal for the public to foster dogs as they're inundated with puppies
Dogs Trust have a made an appeal to the public as they have received 54 puppies in the last three weeks. The dog charity are asking for help to foster the dogs as they have been inundated with surrender requests this year. Since January, they have been inundated with 2,180...
pethelpful.com
Couple's Nightly Routine to Get Great Dane Off the Couch Is So Comical
Parents all have their own methods of getting their children to bed. That could include reading a bedtime story, turning on some relaxing music and brushing their teeth. Doesn't seem too difficult...well, sometimes. It's honestly a lot easier said than done though. And if anyone knows the difficulty that comes...
Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO
Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
Comments / 4