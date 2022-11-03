ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Franklin County Free Press

CVAS: Meet Luna and Milo, pets of the week

Meet Luna and Milo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Milo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
WOMI Owensboro

Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter

This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
EVANSVILLE, IN
pethelpful.com

Shelter Dog's Adorable Adoption Photos Will Make Anyone Fall in Love

There are oh-so-many loving shelter dogs waiting for homes across the country, but it's not always easy to find the pup who's right for you. Luckily, talented rescue staff and volunteers help the pets put their best paws forward with pictures, videos, and detailed biographies to help each individual stand out. It's a lot of work, but it makes a difference!
PASCO, WA
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week

Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
pethelpful.com

Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad

The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Tyla

Dog owner left heartbroken over note in waiting room at vets

People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.
pethelpful.com

Dog Gets 'Caught in the Middle' of Child's Tantrum and We Can't Stop Laughing

Dogs often get along well with children and form strong bonds with them. However, that doesn't mean that our dogs and our children always get along. Sometimes, our furry friends can get a little bit tired of the antics and tantrums of our young kids, just like this pup did.
pethelpful.com

Dog Says Goodbye to Staff After 500 Days in the Shelter in Emotional Video

Across the country, there are many wonderful people who work hard in shelters to get the animals adopted. When an adoption does happen, it is a joyous, yet sad occasion, because this pet that they have developed a relationship with is leaving with their new family. When one long term pup at a shelter was recently adopted, the staff had a special celebration planned to say goodbye to him.
BUFFALO, NY
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
pethelpful.com

Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker

Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
pethelpful.com

Couple's Nightly Routine to Get Great Dane Off the Couch Is So Comical

Parents all have their own methods of getting their children to bed. That could include reading a bedtime story, turning on some relaxing music and brushing their teeth. Doesn't seem too difficult...well, sometimes. It's honestly a lot easier said than done though. And if anyone knows the difficulty that comes...
Outsider.com

Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO

Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
WYOMING STATE

