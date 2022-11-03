Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville Police say they are looking for a man who tried to rob the Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard and Harlow Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Police say they were told a Hispanic man in his late 40s walked into the bank and stood in line waiting for the next available teller. When it was his turn he passed a note demanding money. Police say the teller was able to closer her drawer and hit the panic button. The teller also got her manager’s attention and then when the man, who is described as being 5′9″ with a medium build, fled.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO