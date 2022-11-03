ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
Action News Jax

Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
First Coast News

Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man attacked near Lackawanna neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after officers were called to a possible shooting near the Lackawanna area Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrived at Hunt Street, which is two blocks north of Lenox Avenue, around 1 a.m. where they found...
First Coast News

JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
WOKV

Jacksonville Police looking for man tied to attempted bank robbery on Blanding Blvd

Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville Police say they are looking for a man who tried to rob the Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard and Harlow Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Police say they were told a Hispanic man in his late 40s walked into the bank and stood in line waiting for the next available teller. When it was his turn he passed a note demanding money. Police say the teller was able to closer her drawer and hit the panic button. The teller also got her manager’s attention and then when the man, who is described as being 5′9″ with a medium build, fled.
News4Jax.com

Man climbs into cab of parked semi, shoots driver, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi-truck driver was critically wounded early Thursday morning in a shooting on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said a witness told them a man got into the victim’s semi-truck in the parking lot of a supermarket on North Main Street, near 50th Street East. The witness told police there was an argument before shots were fired and the shooter ran off.
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
