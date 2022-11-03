Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
Action News Jax
Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
News4Jax.com
2 dead in separate Jacksonville motorcycle crashes; 33 deadly motorcycle crashes this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate crashes in Jacksonville late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left two motorcyclists dead, authorities said. The first crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night on Lane Avenue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man in his late 30s was riding a sport-bike-style...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
News4Jax.com
1 in critical condition, man found dead in hotel after officer-involved shooting at Scottish Inns in San Marco
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after an officer-involved shooting at a San Marco hotel, and during the investigation at the Scottish Inns on Philips Highway, a man was found shot to death in one of the rooms, police said. According to...
Bodycam footage released of police pursuit on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained bodycam footage of the pursuit on Jacksonville's Westside last month that led to multiple crashes involving police cruisers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that two marked patrol cars crashed into each other during a pursuit, which consequently led to one of...
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stun gun was used by Jacksonville Beach police on an individual after they allegedly painted a swastika and the word 'Neo' on a bar on 1st Street North. Mitchell Fjeran, daytime manager at Mangos Beach Bar (aka Mangos 2.0), tells First Coast News that the...
Action News Jax
‘Things happen so fast’: Motorcyclists talk safety amid weekend deadly crashes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating three separate crashes in what’s been a deadly weekend for motorcyclists in Duval. The first crash happened on Friday night at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a Nissan hit a motorcyclist, his passenger...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating after man attacked near Lackawanna neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after officers were called to a possible shooting near the Lackawanna area Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrived at Hunt Street, which is two blocks north of Lenox Avenue, around 1 a.m. where they found...
JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
Victim of workplace related shooting on the Westside identified by police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior report) The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has identified the man that died in a workplace related shooting at Mobile Communications America on the Westside last month. "The Jacksonville Beach Police Department sends their thoughts and prayers to the family...
News4Jax.com
JSO: 35-year-old man arrested, accused of murder after police find woman dead in Southside apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 35-year-old man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation Tuesday night has been found and charged with murder, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Otis Tucker was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence after a woman was found dead in...
News4Jax.com
Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from Jacksonville store, owners say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville jewelry store owners are calling out the people they say broke into their store this weekend and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Julie and Saki Mihalakos own Julie’s Jewelry and Appraisals on Atlantic Boulevard near Girvin Road. “They know what they are...
Jacksonville Police looking for man tied to attempted bank robbery on Blanding Blvd
Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville Police say they are looking for a man who tried to rob the Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard and Harlow Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Police say they were told a Hispanic man in his late 40s walked into the bank and stood in line waiting for the next available teller. When it was his turn he passed a note demanding money. Police say the teller was able to closer her drawer and hit the panic button. The teller also got her manager’s attention and then when the man, who is described as being 5′9″ with a medium build, fled.
JSO: Robber fails to rob Blanding Blvd. bank and is on the run
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a failed bank robbery in the 4200 block of Blanding Blvd with the suspect on the run. JSO reports that Officers responded to a reported bank robbery with this suspect described as a man in his mid to late 40′s and a 5′9 medium build.
News4Jax.com
JSO detectives shoot, kill suspected fentanyl dealer in Paxon neighborhood shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a suspected fentanyl dealer was killed by detectives Wednesday afternoon after he ran from a traffic stop and fired several shots toward the officers in the Paxon neighborhood. JSO Chief of Investigations Brian Kee said it all started around 12:30...
News4Jax.com
Man climbs into cab of parked semi, shoots driver, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi-truck driver was critically wounded early Thursday morning in a shooting on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said a witness told them a man got into the victim’s semi-truck in the parking lot of a supermarket on North Main Street, near 50th Street East. The witness told police there was an argument before shots were fired and the shooter ran off.
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff says
The Clay County Sheriff's Office released their weekly "Fugitive Friday."Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
'Known fentanyl dealer' dead after officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 12:30 p.m., JSO says that a Narcotic Overdose Squad was conducting an investigation into a 'known fentanyl dealer' that may be related to an overdose death from a week ago.
