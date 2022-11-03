Unityville, Pa. — Four people are dead, including the man suspected of killing several people at a home near Unityville Saturday morning, officials say. Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found several people dead, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident. The suspected shooter has died, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling. Police found three shooting victims at the scene, Kiessling added.

UNITYVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO