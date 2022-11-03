ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner dispatched to 2-car accident in Slate Belt

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office has been dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Slate Belt. A Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed the crash began at 1:40 p.m. Sunday along North Delaware Drive at Berry Hollow Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township. Two cars were involved with multiple people taken to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries, the supervisor said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Four killed during shooting in Unityville

Unityville, Pa. — Four people are dead, including the man suspected of killing several people at a home near Unityville Saturday morning, officials say. Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found several people dead, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident. The suspected shooter has died, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling. Police found three shooting victims at the scene, Kiessling added.
UNITYVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police ID killer, victims in Saturday's shooting

Unityville, Pa. — A man shot his wife, the drove to his sister's house and killed her before shooting an acquaintance in a deadly rampage Saturday morning, according to police. Brian Taylor was eventually killed by state troopers in a standoff, said State Trooper Lauren Lesher. Officers were called to a home on State Route 118 shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of a female shooting victim. Taylor had shot...
UNITYVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man killed in farming accident

Port Trevorton, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed in a farming accident Saturday night, according to State Police at Selinsgrove. Wayne L. Kantz, of Selinsgrove, died when he was thrown from a tractor and pinned underneath a corn picker while it was traveling on Stahl Hill Road in Chapman Township around 10 p.m., said Trooper William Shreve. Snyder County Coroner Wiliam Pheasant pronounced Kantz dead at the scene. Police...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman shot and killed in Unityville

Unityville, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found a woman dead of a gunshot, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. No troopers were injured, but there are reportedly multiple victims, including the woman who was killed. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident.
UNITYVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Juvenile Reported Missing in Schuylkill Haven

Schuylkill Haven Police are attempting to locate a juvenile that has been reported missing. Police are attempting to located Arianna Cassella, of Schuylkill Haven. She is described at 5'5" tall, thin build, and was last seen wearing a Fortnite hoodie and pale blue jeans. Any information concerning her whereabouts please...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two men suffer gunshot wounds after Reading shooting

READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of S 16th St., Reading on Saturday morning around 5:20 a.m. A 38-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to RHMC and is presently in critical condition. A second 24-year-old male victim...
READING, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Northampton County

A Schuylkill County man died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Northampton County last weekend. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 around 9:30pm in the area of East 4th Street and Buchanan Street in Bethlehem, Ronald K. Mayo, 67, of Minersville was struck by a vehicle and transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man killed in late-night crash

Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
ORANGEVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man opens fire on wife

Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Two men found dead in Scranton apartment, one hospitalized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police tell Eyewitness News a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a Vine Street apartment and another was hospitalized. According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Vine Street around 11:17 p.m. Thursday for a […]
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man charged after 3-year-old killed by farm equipment

A Lancaster County man put a 3-year-old in a horse-drawn cart in August that lacked proper safety equipment, causing her to fall and be run over, police said Friday. Christopher H. Martin, 28, of Ephrata, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child for the Aug. 8 death of a 3-year-old girl on a Sunnyside Road farm in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

