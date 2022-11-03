Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County teen who allegedly stabbed his mother is charged with attempted homicide
KIDDER TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old Carbon County man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing his mother. State Police said the stabbing happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the Plateau Motel on Route 940 in Kidder Township. Police said the victim told troopers her son Jonathan Sacerdote...
Coroner dispatched to 2-car accident in Slate Belt
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office has been dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Slate Belt. A Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed the crash began at 1:40 p.m. Sunday along North Delaware Drive at Berry Hollow Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township. Two cars were involved with multiple people taken to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries, the supervisor said.
wkok.com
Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday
SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Four killed during shooting in Unityville
Unityville, Pa. — Four people are dead, including the man suspected of killing several people at a home near Unityville Saturday morning, officials say. Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found several people dead, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident. The suspected shooter has died, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling. Police found three shooting victims at the scene, Kiessling added.
Police ID killer, victims in Saturday's shooting
Unityville, Pa. — A man shot his wife, the drove to his sister's house and killed her before shooting an acquaintance in a deadly rampage Saturday morning, according to police. Brian Taylor was eventually killed by state troopers in a standoff, said State Trooper Lauren Lesher. Officers were called to a home on State Route 118 shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of a female shooting victim. Taylor had shot...
skooknews.com
Saint Clair Man Wanted in Carbon County Taken into Custody by Borough Police
A Saint Clair man wanted in Carbon County on retail theft charges. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, Saint Clair Police served a warrant at 52 Ann Street in the borough for 50-Year-Old, Paul Lapinsky. Lapinsky was wanted by Mahoning Township Police in Carbon County on...
Man killed in farming accident
Port Trevorton, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed in a farming accident Saturday night, according to State Police at Selinsgrove. Wayne L. Kantz, of Selinsgrove, died when he was thrown from a tractor and pinned underneath a corn picker while it was traveling on Stahl Hill Road in Chapman Township around 10 p.m., said Trooper William Shreve. Snyder County Coroner Wiliam Pheasant pronounced Kantz dead at the scene. Police...
Woman shot and killed in Unityville
Unityville, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found a woman dead of a gunshot, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. No troopers were injured, but there are reportedly multiple victims, including the woman who was killed. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident.
skooknews.com
Juvenile Reported Missing in Schuylkill Haven
Schuylkill Haven Police are attempting to locate a juvenile that has been reported missing. Police are attempting to located Arianna Cassella, of Schuylkill Haven. She is described at 5'5" tall, thin build, and was last seen wearing a Fortnite hoodie and pale blue jeans. Any information concerning her whereabouts please...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two men suffer gunshot wounds after Reading shooting
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of S 16th St., Reading on Saturday morning around 5:20 a.m. A 38-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to RHMC and is presently in critical condition. A second 24-year-old male victim...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Northampton County
A Schuylkill County man died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Northampton County last weekend. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 around 9:30pm in the area of East 4th Street and Buchanan Street in Bethlehem, Ronald K. Mayo, 67, of Minersville was struck by a vehicle and transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
Man killed in late-night crash
Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
Charges against bus driver in fatal Pa. crash head to county court
Charges, including homicide by vehicle, against a school bus driver from Georgia in a crash in December on Interstate 78 in Berks County that killed two Lehigh Valley residents were forwarded this week to county court, records say. Brenda Diane Brownfield, 60, of Stone Mountain, was driving the new Blue...
Local man opens fire on wife
Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
skooknews.com
Columbia County Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Columbia County man who failed to appear for court. Michael Spindler, 67, is known to have two addresses at PO Box 71, Bloomsburg Pa 17815 and 26 Maplewood Ln. Millville...
Two men found dead in Scranton apartment, one hospitalized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police tell Eyewitness News a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a Vine Street apartment and another was hospitalized. According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Vine Street around 11:17 p.m. Thursday for a […]
Central Pa. man charged after 3-year-old killed by farm equipment
A Lancaster County man put a 3-year-old in a horse-drawn cart in August that lacked proper safety equipment, causing her to fall and be run over, police said Friday. Christopher H. Martin, 28, of Ephrata, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child for the Aug. 8 death of a 3-year-old girl on a Sunnyside Road farm in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.
Suspect in rape, 3 break-ins of Lehigh, Lafayette women convicted on all charges
A Northampton County jury on Friday convicted a 36-year-old man on rape, burglary and over 20 related charges in three separate incidents in Bethlehem and Easton, the office of county District Attorney Terry Houck announced. Clement Swaby, of Bethlehem, faces up to 269 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for...
LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
Upper Nazareth man flees police at more than 100 mph before crashing, authorities say
A 28-year-old Upper Nazareth Township man was arrested Wednesday night after leading Palmerton police on a car chase from Carbon County into Northampton County before crashing, court papers say. Zayne J. Laubach, of the 3400 block of Nathaniel Drive, was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge William J. Kisser in...
Comments / 0