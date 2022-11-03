Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 8,505 total tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling 2,732 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 2,689 tickets. WWE SmackDown this past Friday night was taped the week prior, which is why there wasn’t an attendance.
rajah.com
Big Late Addition Announced For Tonight's AEW Rampage On TNT (11/4/2022)
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... A big late addition to tonight's AEW Rampage before the show hits the air at 10/9c on TNT. Ahead of tonight's show from Atlantic City, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling has announced the addition of The Gates of Agony vs. WarJoe in tag-team action.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight's Episode In Atlantic City, N.J. (Video)
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Atlantic City, New Jersey with this week's edition of AEW Rampage. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with this week's official AEW Rampage pre-show. Watch...
rajah.com
AEW Stars Set For Weekend Meet & Greet
Thunder Rosa and the Lucha Bros are set for a weekend meet and greet. On Sunday, the All Elite Wrestling stars will takeover the Shops at Park Lane in Dallas, Texas, and set up shop inside Champs Sports:
rajah.com
AEW News: Colt Cabana Reacts to Dynamite Return, Fresno Show Announced
-- Coming off of the heels of his return to All Elite Wrestling, Colt Cabana posted on Twitter, where he shared the following comment:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, the promotion will debut in Fresno, California on January 18th. Tickets go on-sale November 11th:
rajah.com
AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Their Upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament
During last night's AEW Rampage episode, a segment took place earlier in the show, where top AEW Star and former FTW Champion "Absolute" Ricky Starks revealed that he has entered the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks also noted that he would defeat everyone in his path and walk out of the Full Gear PPV as the new #1 Contender for the AEW World Title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
rajah.com
Peter Avalon Reveals He Was Talking With WWE About Joining 205 Live When He Was Offered Contract From AEW
Peter Avalon recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about how he was talking with the WWE 205 Live brand at the same time he was offered a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Calls Jeff Jarrett A Key Acquisition For AEW, Reveals Plans To Expand In 2023
All Elite Wrestling will be expanding their live event calendar next year. Tony Khan revealed these plans during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. During the interview, the AEW and ROH President also spoke at length about the recent signing of "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Ari Daivari Comments On His Work Behind-The-Scenes In AEW, Goals In The Company & Women's Division
Ari Daivari was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During his appearance on the show, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his work behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling, his goals in the company, the AEW women's division and more. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
AEW News: Willow Nightingale Signing, Dustin Rhodes Files New Trademark
-- All Elite Wrestling's own Dustin Rhodes has filed a new trademark. According to a report from PWInsider, Dustin filed a trademark application for Rhodes Wrestling Academy on October 30th. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, Willow Nightingale will sign autographs at the Icons of Wrestling convention in Philadelphia,...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For AEW's Full Gear PPV
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. According to WrestleTix, the show...
rajah.com
Impact News: Additional Impact Wrestling Episodes Added to Impact! Plus, Mick Foley Helps Joe Doering
-- According to a report from PWInsider, Impact! Plus has added every August 2009 episode of IMPACT On AXS TV to the streaming service. -- In other Impact Wrestling news, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is helping out Joe Doering, as the latter battles brain cancer:
rajah.com
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Bianca Belair, Crown Jewel Press Conference (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Cletic Warrior Workouts is about to stream live on YouTube!. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus, as well as WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bianca Belair:. What happens when The Celtic Warrior Sheamus and The EST of...
rajah.com
WWE News: TMZ Sports Chats With WWE Hall Of Famer, This is Awesome Crew Highlights Roman Reigns Dominance
-- Ahead of Roman Reigns Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against social media megastar Logan Paul, WWE posted a brand new video on YouTube, featuring a "sneak peek of the newest edition of This is Awesome. You can view the footage below, as well as a description of the video:
rajah.com
Keith Lee With Rap Star Rick Ross At AEW Dynamite (Photo), Orange Cassidy & Shibata Talk Rampage Showdown
- Keith Lee of "Swerve in our Glory" shared the following photo via social media of rap star Rick Ross and himself standing backstage at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland at this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS show. - The official Twitter feed of All Elite Wrestling shared the...
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals Chris Jericho Is Kind Of The Leader Of The AEW Locker Room
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone appeared on AdFreeShows.com to talk about a variety of topics such as how pro wrestling legend and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is kind of the leader of the AEW locker room as well as how he is kind of in charge of several AEW Stars' creative.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On Jeff Jarrett Coming To AEW
What does Matt Hardy think of Jeff Jarrett coming to All Elite Wrestling?. The wrestling veteran spoke on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, about "The Last Outlaw" debuting on this week's AEW Dynamite alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh in a segment that saw him attack Darby Allin before cutting an excellent promo.
rajah.com
Mike Tyson & Katsuyori Shibata Take Picture Backstage At AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho On Swerve Joining Jericho Cruise
- Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week's AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata's official Twitter feed.
rajah.com
Jade Cargill Comments On Potential All-Women's Event In AEW
Could this be AEW's meaning for one big event coming up in the future?. The TBS Women's Champion recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which she spoke about a potential all-women's event in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, Feeling Ucey T-Shirt (Photo)
If so, then WWE.Shop.Com may have the perfect t-shirt for you. Check out the new merchandise below, via the official Twitter account of WWE.Shop. Com:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Comments / 0