Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 8,505 total tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling 2,732 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 2,689 tickets. WWE SmackDown this past Friday night was taped the week prior, which is why there wasn’t an attendance.
Big Late Addition Announced For Tonight's AEW Rampage On TNT (11/4/2022)

It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... A big late addition to tonight's AEW Rampage before the show hits the air at 10/9c on TNT. Ahead of tonight's show from Atlantic City, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling has announced the addition of The Gates of Agony vs. WarJoe in tag-team action.
AEW Stars Set For Weekend Meet & Greet

Thunder Rosa and the Lucha Bros are set for a weekend meet and greet. On Sunday, the All Elite Wrestling stars will takeover the Shops at Park Lane in Dallas, Texas, and set up shop inside Champs Sports:
AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Their Upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament

During last night's AEW Rampage episode, a segment took place earlier in the show, where top AEW Star and former FTW Champion "Absolute" Ricky Starks revealed that he has entered the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks also noted that he would defeat everyone in his path and walk out of the Full Gear PPV as the new #1 Contender for the AEW World Title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
AEW News: Willow Nightingale Signing, Dustin Rhodes Files New Trademark

-- All Elite Wrestling's own Dustin Rhodes has filed a new trademark. According to a report from PWInsider, Dustin filed a trademark application for Rhodes Wrestling Academy on October 30th. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, Willow Nightingale will sign autographs at the Icons of Wrestling convention in Philadelphia,...
News On Ticket Sales For AEW's Full Gear PPV

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. According to WrestleTix, the show...
Tony Schiavone Reveals Chris Jericho Is Kind Of The Leader Of The AEW Locker Room

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone appeared on AdFreeShows.com to talk about a variety of topics such as how pro wrestling legend and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is kind of the leader of the AEW locker room as well as how he is kind of in charge of several AEW Stars' creative.
Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On Jeff Jarrett Coming To AEW

What does Matt Hardy think of Jeff Jarrett coming to All Elite Wrestling?. The wrestling veteran spoke on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, about "The Last Outlaw" debuting on this week's AEW Dynamite alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh in a segment that saw him attack Darby Allin before cutting an excellent promo.
Mike Tyson & Katsuyori Shibata Take Picture Backstage At AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho On Swerve Joining Jericho Cruise

- Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week's AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata's official Twitter feed.
Jade Cargill Comments On Potential All-Women's Event In AEW

Could this be AEW's meaning for one big event coming up in the future?. The TBS Women's Champion recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which she spoke about a potential all-women's event in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, Feeling Ucey T-Shirt (Photo)

If so, then WWE.Shop.Com may have the perfect t-shirt for you. Check out the new merchandise below, via the official Twitter account of WWE.Shop. Com:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

