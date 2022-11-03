Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on state Route 31 at residence 1291 in East Huntingdon Township at around 12:51 a.m. Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Timothy Lee...
One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
fox8tv.com
Multi County High Speed Chase
Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area of Route 22 in the New Alexandria/Blairsville area due to a state police investigation. Police have allegedly confirmed that the suspect involved in Thursday’s police pursuit, that began in Cambria County and ended in Westmoreland County, was killed by troopers. The...
Man dies in police chase in Pittsburgh
A chase involving Pittsburgh police turned deadly early Sunday morning. One man died after fleeing the police in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood and crashing into a wall. The events began when officers responded to a crash scene at Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue around 6:40 a.m. They saw a car...
wdadradio.com
ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY
A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
WJAC TV
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
On Friday, state and local authorities released new details about what led to Thursday's multi-county, high-speed chase that ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, of Johnstown. Johnstown Police say Thursday's chase began when...
Man shot, killed after lengthy high-speed chase that began in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect details of the deadly pursuit as reported by local and state law enforcement agencies. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was killed after a police chase that started in Cambria County ended in a shooting along Route 22 into Westmoreland County. On Nov. 3 […]
1 person dead after shooting at Rostraver Township shopping plaza
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — One person is dead after a shooting near a shopping plaza in Westmoreland County. Westmoreland County dispatchers say police and medics were called to 203 Sara Way in Rostraver Township at around 7:20 p.m. Police say they are looking for a suspect but they do not...
WTRF
Pennsylvania man charged with DUI in crash that injured man and 4 children
PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County man was involved in a rollover crash that injured another man and four children who were his passengers on June 7, according to our affiliate KDKA. Kevin Harrison, 35, of Natrona Heights, was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado on State Route 908 and was...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
wdadradio.com
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
wtae.com
Truck goes over hillside in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a truck went over a hillside in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. Friday on Armburst Road. A Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 photojournalist observed an ambulance pulling away at the scene.
Allegheny County Police make arrest in deadly Penn Hills shooting
PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody for a shooting that left a man dead at a Penn Hills gas station. According to Allegheny County Police, on Thursday, U.S. Marshals and DeKalb County Sheriff deputies took 36-year-old Michael Wade into custody in Georgia without incident. RELATED: 1 shot and killed at gas station in Penn HillsThroughout the investigation, police were able to identify 36-year-old Wade as the person responsible for the shooting. On September 9, police were called to the Exxon Gas Station on Allegheny River Boulevard for reports of a man shot multiple times. Once they arrived, they found that 34-year-old Dante Jones had been the man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died. Meanwhile, Wade is currently in custody in Georgia awaiting extradition. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say
'I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it," 75-year-old, James Westley Suman Jr. told authorities when they asked if he wanted to kill his son when he stabbed him on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania state police.
Police shoot, kill suspect after chase ends with exchange of gunfire on Route 22
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police shot and killed a suspect after a high-speed chase ended with an exchange of gunfire on Route 22 in Westmoreland County.Police said officers in Richland Township, Cambria County were getting a warrant after a domestic incident involving a weapon when 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor from Johnstown took off and led them on a chase to Derry Township, Westmoreland County, hitting speeds of over 100 mph. On Route 22 at Brushwood Road, troopers said they encountered Pretlor and did a PIT maneuver to try and spin the vehicle and get him out of the car, but it escalated to gunfire with troopers. The Westmoreland County coroner said Pretlor "failed to comply with police requests and was engaged by gunfire." He was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said his cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy results and further investigation. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she will review the evidence after the investigation is complete and then make a legal determination on the use of force. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
WJAC TV
Sheriff: Wanted Altoona man arrested at Johnstown motel with fentanyl, heroin, meth
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County Sheriff's Office say an Altoona man, who was wanted out of Blair County, was arrested in Johnstown early Wednesday morning. Police say 43-year-old Clyde Blair Jr. was taken into custody at the Johnstown EconoLodge and was found to be in...
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
Pittsburgh police: Officer struck, vehicle crashes after suspect flees
PITTSBURGH — It was 3:11 in the morning, and we thought we were dreaming of a car crash,” said a Mount Oliver woman who did not want to be identified. “And it ended up being a car crash.”. People who live on Margaret Street heard the crash...
Comments / 0