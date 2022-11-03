ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle, WV

WSAZ

I-79 reopens after fatal crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fatal crash shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County for part of Sunday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells WSAZ.com one person has died in the crash. Deputies say two others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The crash...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK

3-vehicle crash on Route 39 in Nicholas County, West Virginia

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Route 39 in the community of Zela in Nicholas County, West Virginia. The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department says there were injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time. Fire officials say the KCLVFD,...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Two Kentucky Men Arrested in Mingo County on Drug Charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges in Taylorville, West Virginia. David M. Smith of Freeburn, KY, and Barry W. McClanahan of Majestic, KY were arrested on November, 3rd by Cpl. L. Thomas and Deputy M. Tiller for possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver (meth), possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Dump truck, train collide in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have responded to 14th Street West in Huntington following an accident. The accident involved a dump truck, hauling a trailer and a train. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire at Railways Bar and Grill in Buffalo, West Virginia

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County dispatchers say there was a fire at Railways Bar and Grill on Charleston Road in Buffalo, West Virginia. The call came into Putnam 911 around 11:10 a.m. Everyone got out of the building safely, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also tell 13 News that a few crews are still on […]
BUFFALO, WV
WSAZ

Troopers identify man killed in crash on I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash along Interstate 77 South in Kanawha County Tuesday. Troopers say Larry Hailey, 59, from Belle, was exiting the interstate at the Belle/Midland Trail exit when he crashed his truck into a metal divider, causing the truck to overturn and catch fire.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours

LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire. As...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE

NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
LOUISA, KY

