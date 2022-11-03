Read full article on original website
I-79N reopened after fatal rollover crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m.): Interstate 79 North is open again after a fatal crash near Mile Marker 10 on Sunday at 3:38 p.m. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are shut down at Mile Marker 10 after a fatal, single-vehicle rollover crash near Wills Creek […]
Rescue crews expect it will take until Tuesday to put out massive West Virginia fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Several crews responded to a fire that started Saturday morning and continues to burn on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. The West Virginia Division of Forestry (DOF) says they received the call around 11 a.m. on Saturday about a fire along Mary Ann Plymale Ridge near State Route 75. […]
WSAZ
I-79 reopens after fatal crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fatal crash shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County for part of Sunday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells WSAZ.com one person has died in the crash. Deputies say two others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The crash...
One transported with minor injuries after three-vehicle accident in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a three-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Corridor G and Angel Terrace. One person was transported to the hospital, Metro says, but their injuries were minor. Responders included the city of Charleston’s police department, fire department and EMS crew.
Car Seat Safety Event in West Virginia: ‘It could be deadly if not installed properly’
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Fire Department and Huntington Highway Safety Office held a free Child Safety Seat Event at the West Huntington Fire Station on Saturday. At the event, they inspected the condition of the seats, checked for recalls, and made sure parents had the right seat for the child’s weight and height. […]
WOWK
3-vehicle crash on Route 39 in Nicholas County, West Virginia
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Route 39 in the community of Zela in Nicholas County, West Virginia. The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department says there were injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time. Fire officials say the KCLVFD,...
Two Kentucky Men Arrested in Mingo County on Drug Charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges in Taylorville, West Virginia. David M. Smith of Freeburn, KY, and Barry W. McClanahan of Majestic, KY were arrested on November, 3rd by Cpl. L. Thomas and Deputy M. Tiller for possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver (meth), possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Driver identified in fatal I-77/I-64 crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash on I-77/I-64 Tuesday, Nov. 1. West Virginia State Police say the driver, identified as Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle was taking the exit from the interstate at mile-marker 96 when his truck struck the metal divider. The truck then overturned onto […]
WSAZ
Dump truck, train collide in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have responded to 14th Street West in Huntington following an accident. The accident involved a dump truck, hauling a trailer and a train. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
2 injured, 1 arrested in I-64E crash in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:07 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – The suspect in a crash on I-64 in South Charleston has appeared in court. Authorities say Logan Tighe is accused of driving under the influence and causing bodily injury to another person. According to court records, Tighe was driving in the middle lane of I-64 near the Montrose […]
WTRF
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
Fire at Railways Bar and Grill in Buffalo, West Virginia
BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County dispatchers say there was a fire at Railways Bar and Grill on Charleston Road in Buffalo, West Virginia. The call came into Putnam 911 around 11:10 a.m. Everyone got out of the building safely, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also tell 13 News that a few crews are still on […]
Fatal motorcycle crash in the Racine area of Meigs County, Ohio
UPDATE (6 p.m., Nov. 5, 2022): The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on County Road 28 in Meigs County on Saturday at 12:14 p.m. At the scene, officials found two people thrown off a motorcycle after hitting a deer and going off the road over an embankment. OSHP says […]
WSAZ
Troopers identify man killed in crash on I-77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash along Interstate 77 South in Kanawha County Tuesday. Troopers say Larry Hailey, 59, from Belle, was exiting the interstate at the Belle/Midland Trail exit when he crashed his truck into a metal divider, causing the truck to overturn and catch fire.
WSAZ
Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours
LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire. As...
Fire department, National Guard respond to rekindled fire in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:40 p.m., Nov. 6, 2022): Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a rekindling of a structure fire on McCubbin Drive. The fire originally started early Saturday morning and rekindled early Sunday morning. At 2:16 a.m. on Sunday, Engine 21, Engine 274 and Squad 2 responded along with the National Guard’s 130th Airlift […]
Crews extinguish afternoon brush fire in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The dry, windy and warm conditions are all the ingredients for brush fires, and crews in Putnam County were called to battle one today. The blaze broke out this afternoon on Mud Lick Road near the Putnam-Jackson county line. Firefighters from Eleanor, Route 34 and Jackson County worked together to […]
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE
NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
thelevisalazer.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. NIGHTHAWK WANNABE: WILLIAM V. HICKS, 49, OF SITKA, KY., WAS ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE, THAT BEGAN IN JOHNSON COUNTY WENT BACK AND FORTH IN TWO OTHER COUNTIES, BEFORE HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
