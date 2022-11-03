ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Noel Night returns to Detroit after two-year hiatus

By Randiah Camille Green
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago
The last Noel Night was in 2019.

Since COVID-19 pretty much ruined everything for the past two years, 2022 has become the year of the “return.”

One of the things returning to Detroit this year is Midtown’s annual Noel Night, which organizers announced will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. The last Noel Night was in 2019.

Yes, we are skipping Thanksgiving festivities and going straight into Christmas announcements.

Now in its 48th year, the holiday tradition includes more than 90 participating venues featuring local vendors, yuletide treats, caroling, family craft activities, outdoor art installations, artist demonstrations, and more.

The walkable indoor and outdoor festivities will take over the area around the College for Creative Studies, the Charles H. Wright Museum, and Michigan Science Center from 5-9 p.m. and Midtown from 5-10 p.m.

Venues include Wayne State University, the Museum for Contemporary Art Detroit, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and others. Interactive outdoor installations will be displayed at the Detroit Institute of Arts and Detroit Public Main Library.

“We are thrilled for the return of Noel Night and grateful to our partners working with us to bring back this holiday tradition for our community,” said Sue Mosey, executive director of Midtown Detroit, Inc., in a press release. “Noel Night will feature a large footprint of venues offering unique programming, holiday shopping in some really fantastic small businesses, family activities, live music and more all in beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces.”

Noel Night is free and open to the public — just bring money for holiday gift shopping. More info is available at noelnight.org .

