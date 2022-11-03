Read full article on original website
Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff
Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
Alabama vs. LSU score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 10 LSU leads No. 2 Alabama 7-6 at halftime of a game that's been quite sloppy with a few big plays mixed in to keep it honest. Alabama is dominating the box score with 214 total yards to 135 for LSU, but the Crimson Tide have struggled to finish drives.
College football rankings, grades: Georgia gets 'A+', Clemson earns an 'F' on Week 10 report card
Week 10 in college football was one of the wildest slates that we've seen in quite some time. Top-ranked Tennessee fell to No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson got smoked by Notre Dame and No. 6 Alabama fell to No. 10 LSU in a critical SEC West showdown in Death Valley. Those outcomes will undoubtedly shake up the newest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings set to be released on Tuesday.
How to watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: West Virginia 3-5; Iowa State 3-5 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Jack Trice Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 11: Alabama, Texas favored in marquee conference games
We have reached the homestretch of the college football season, and Week 11 will have a huge impact on how races for division titles shape up heading toward late November and the end of the regular season. No. 10 Alabama visits No. 11 Ole Miss in the SEC on CBS...
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
Jalen Hurts on Eagles starting 8-0 for first time in franchise history: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'
The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0. They are the only undefeated team in the league and are shocking everyone with such a hot start. Most people are impressed with their first half of the season performance, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts knows there is a lot more the team needs to do before they start celebrating.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Another opportunity awaits
Moore could take on a larger role Sunday against the Bills, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out. Moore has been irked by a lack of targets, and the same pattern continued Week 8 against New England, as he was targeted only once despite Davis being out. Prior to complaining publicly, Moore had seen the field plenty but just wasn't getting thrown to. He then sat out a game and played only 10 snaps upon returning Week 8. With Davis still sidelined, Moore again has an opportunity to earn more playing time, and the Jets could certainly use the playmaking ability he demonstrated as a rookie in 2021.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Blows up in thumping win
Adams had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-99 victory over the Hornets. Adams basically did whatever he wanted against a completely outmatched Hornets team, dominating on both ends of the floor. This was easily his best performance of the season, coming against a team who are likely to afford the same kind of opportunities to opposing teams all season. This is obviously a stellar line but moving forward, Adams still presents as more of a streamer for those in need of boards and blocks.
Coaches Poll top 25: TCU breaks into top five, Clemson plummets in college football rankings
After Week 10 action that featured three top-10 teams all losing on the same day, the updated college football rankings were destined to see some notable changes. In the Coaches Poll, where all three of those top-10 teams started the weekend in the top six, the changes include drops for Tennessee and Clemson but also a return to the top 25 for Notre Dame.
Ohio State vs. Northwestern score, takeaways: No. 2 Buckeyes overcome sloppy play, weather to remain unbeaten
No. 2 Ohio State escaped another close call, beating Northwestern 21-7 in a game played amid conditions that were nearly as ugly as the overall performance. It rained steadily throughout with strong winds featuring gusts of up to 40 MPH blowing through Ryan Field, and it had a major impact on Ohio State's offensive game plan.
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: South Carolina 5-3; Vanderbilt 3-5 This Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.63 points per game. They will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium after a week off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Bears' Eddie Jackson has honest reaction after Chicago's trades on defense: 'What are we playing for?'
The Chicago Bears were busy at the trade deadline. While they traded a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for wideout Chase Claypool, they were sellers on the defensive side of the ball. Chicago traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and fifth-round pick along with linebacker A.J. Klein, and also traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick.
Texas vs. Kansas State odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 10 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats will try to build on an outstanding performance when they face the No. 24 Texas Longhorns on Saturday night. Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 48-0 last Saturday, which was the largest shutout ever over a top-10 team by a team lower in the rankings. Texas had an open date last week after losing to Oklahoma State two weeks ago.
A.J. Brown reveals fine for taunting penalty in Eagles' win over Steelers on social media
A.J. Brown has been the No. 1 wide receiver the Philadelphia Eagles envisioned throughout the season, ranking in the top five in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Brown hasn't been one to showboat throughout the year, yet had to empty his wallet the one time he decided to celebrate a score.
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
Panthers' DJ Moore: Disappears in blowout loss
Moore recorded two receptions on six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. After a couple of encouraging performances with PJ Walker under center, Moore was quiet in Carolina's blowout loss. He didn't manage a reception until the third quarter with Baker Mayfield under center and was overshadowed by Terrace Marshall in garbage time. Moore has proven his talent when given a reasonable opportunity this season, but the state of the Panthers' offense makes him difficult to trust on a weekly basis.
