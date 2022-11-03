Read full article on original website
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
wabi.tv
Police: ‘Philadelphia’s most wanted’ arrested in Maine traffic stop, drugs seized
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man wanted on a homicide warrant in Pennsylvania was arrested in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday. Officials described 43-year-old Earl Hassan as “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over for an expired registration on Kittyhawk Avenue around 11 p.m.
5 Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized Following Police Surveillance Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a surveillance operation on Atlantic Avenue this past Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of a loaded gun and drugs. The surveillance, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, was focused on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. During...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look to Identify Three
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad; they're only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help the police of Egg Harbor...
Atlantic City man arrested for holding woman at gunpoint
An Atlantic City man previously convicted in a pistol-whipping was arrested after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint Wednesday using a replica handgun. Police received a call at about 12:40 p.m. from Gloucester Township police about a woman being held at gunpoint in an apartment on South Florida Avenue. It was not clear why that department got the call.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges
Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
Linwood Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-Ins
I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Woman in 2014
Authorities say a man who was originally from Mays Landing has been found guilty of murdering a woman from Egg Harbor Township in 2014. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 42-year-old Timothy Wright guilty of first-degree murder. Wright was charged with strangulating and killing 25-year-old...
Police: Millville Murder Suspect is Armed & Dangerous
9 AM UPDATE: This suspect has been taken into custody. Millville Police are warning that a suspect in a shooting of a woman on Wednesday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous. According to a release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, is...
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
Three Students From Egg Harbor Twp Injured Crashing Into Tree
Three students from Egg Harbor Township were injured Tuesday in a crash on Mill Road when the driver lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. According to a report from Egg Harbor Township Police, the 17-year-old driver and two 17-year-old passengers were traveling westbound on Mill Road at about 7:15 am in a 2019 Audi A4.
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
Vineland’s Cumberland Mall Sold for $49 Million
The sale of Vineland's Cumberland Mall was announced Wednesday by the Philadelphia real estate investment trust (PREIT) which has owned it since 2005. The mall was sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to a PREIT spokesperson, who said the buyer has previously purchased other malls from the company. The announced...
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey later this month to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
Late Night Fire & Chemical Leak In Hammonton, NJ
Fire crews responded late Monday night to a chemical leak and fire at Arawak Paving Company in Hammonton. 6ABC was the first to report that firefighters were called to respond to a fire and explosion at the Hammonton business at 7500 Weymouth Road in Hammonton. The firefighters declared a hazardous...
Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
Woohoo! Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Tuckerton
With lottery fever reaching a fevered pitch with a $1.2 Billion Powerball Game up for grabs, South Jersey lottery players continue to score some nice winnings in other games. The New Jersey Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket was sold in Tuckerton for Tuesday's drawing - and it's now worth $150,877!
When to Trick-or-Treat in Atlantic County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Atlantic County. From Absecon to Weymouth and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like for...
Wildwood Crest, NJ, Man Sentenced on 3 Separate Indictments
A man from Wildwood Crest will be spending the next few years behind bars in connection to three separate incidents that occurred over the past three years. On Thursday, 20-year-old Christopher DiAntonio was sentenced to five years in state prison. He must serve three and one-half years before becoming eligible for parole.
