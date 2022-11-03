Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFDA
Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals. The shelter is always seeking physical donations of:
Have You Seen These Beautiful Amarillo Resorts? Neither Have We.
The Internet is a treasure trove of knowledge. The whole of everything we know as humans exists online. If there's something you're looking for, you'll find it. Sometimes, though, the information you find is a little...misleading. We've seen the beaches of Amarillo, the snow covered mountains of Amarillo, and now...
TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of Nov. 7, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 7 include: I-40 Westbound exit ramp for Helium Rd. will be closed Tuesday, November 8th from 9 am to […]
KFDA
AC to host gaming event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is hosting the 2022 Extra Life: Gaming for Charity event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network tomorrow. Family, friends and children are invited to the event, which runs 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in AC’s College Union Building on the Washington Street campus.
KFDA
Panhandle Community Services & Amarillo Public Libraries helps man survive by assisting with health insurance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured individuals get covered. Certified health care navigators will be available to assist with applying, enrolling, and understanding Medicaid and Marketplace health insurance. Tracy Lee of Panhandle Community Services says the community should...
The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users
So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
Amarillo challenges Civic Center funding-related judgment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Friday afternoon, the city of Amarillo’s legal team is responding to the final judgment made in the Civic Center funding-related litigation in October, asking Retired Judge William Sowder find facts and conclusions of law for the final judgment and ultimately request Sowder […]
hppr.org
Running on Empty: Free Screening of "Kid Candidate" on Saturday Night at Caliche Co. (Amarillo)
In 2018, Hayden Pedigo, a 24-year old Amarillo native and musician, ran for city council after releasing a parody campaign video on a lark. He took no contributions for his campaign, even though city elections are big money in the Yellow City. Jasime Stodel, a documentary filmmaker, came to town and recorded the experience. Today on High Plains Morning, we talked to the director and the subject of the film, as well as Lance Garza, who's hosting the event at his mixed-use venue, this Saturday night at 8p CT at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th, Amarillo). Check out the interviews, as well as an in-studio performance by Hayden.
Amarillo Fire Department completes first academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is fully staffed for the first time in several years after completing the first fire academy. For the past several years AFD firefighters have worked a lot of overtime to ensure that shifts are covered, and the community is properly served. Now that AFD is fully staffed […]
Lubbock Now Teams With Amarillo, Others, Taking Fight To Netflix
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
Amarillo Native Sentenced for Shooting Homeless
Well, in the case of former Amarillo native and daughter of a Amarillo Attorney who has his own problematic history that may not be so clear. It might even be debatable. On Thursday Nov, 3rd 2017 while in Nashville Tennessee, Katie Quackenbush was accused of shooting Gerald Melton, a homeless man. Investigations revealed that Katie had gotten into an argument with Melton who was sleeping on a sidewalk near Quackenbush's parked Porsche. The Porsche had been making loud noises, which prompted Melton to approach the car and ask her to move her car. This quickly devolved into an argument, which then took a deadly turn. Quackenbush fired two shots at Melton, critically injuring the man.
KFDA
West Texas A&M losses wagon wheel in stunner to Eastern New Mexico
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes lost the wagon wheel rivalry game to the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds 24-21 on Saturday night. The Buffs led 14-3 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Greyhounds mounted the comeback and took the wagon wheel back to Eastern New Mexico. The Buffs scored a go-ahead touchdown as Nick Gerber found Noah Bogardus who broke a tackle on his way to the endzone. However, the Greyhounds drove the field with no timeouts and found Tyree Cherry in the corner of the endzone with 14 seconds left to seal the victory.
Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery
Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
KFDA
VIDEO: Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
VIDEO: Good News: Dave takes Icelandic trek to seek out the northern lights. Second "Story Walk" coming soon to Amarillo. Second "Story Walk" coming soon to Amarillo. Vdeo: AAMW gave over 800 free microchips to help keep animals off the streets and out of shelters. Updated: 17 hours ago. VIDEO:...
Myhighplains.com
WRCA holding 27th annual World Championship Ranch Rodeo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo is back in Amarillo. Randy Whipple, the treasurer of The WCRA told us what it means to be back this year and what people can expect at the rodeo. Their full schedule of events is listed...
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo
A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
KFDA
Roosevelt County Courthouse closed today due to overnight water leak
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Courthouse will be closed today, Nov. 4 due to a water leak that happened overnight. All other County offices will be open for business today during regular hours. Early voting will be available at the Jake Lopez Building from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00...
Myhighplains.com
Lindsey Stirling’s Snow Waltz tour making a stop in Amarillo
1 dead after a wreck involving a large concrete structure near downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a wreck that happened early Saturday morning leaving one man dead. According to an APD press release, at around 1:43 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of south Taylor Street on Nov. 5 to a wreck involving a large concrete […]
Who Has The Best Gas Station Breakfast Burrito In Amarillo?
You find yourself running a little behind in the morning. You don't have the time for your usual stop, but still need something in your stomach to make it through the morning. You consider stopping for a quick gas station breakfast. So who has the best gas station breakfast burrito...
