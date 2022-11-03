ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Mark Ruffalo, Marvel Stars Support Wisconsin Democrats Against 'Nutjobs'

By Simone Carter
 3 days ago

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo is leading a smattering of Marvel stars in supporting a Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser.

Titled "The Marvel Cast Unites to Save Democracy," the event is set for Sunday and features Rosario Dawson, Don Cheadle, and others.

Many Republican politicians have condemned actors who are open about their leftward political leanings, but experts say the Marvel celebs' support for Wisconsin Dems will do little to hurt their careers.

The invite said that donors are "chipping in" around $27, although there isn't a set ticket price. The event will also feature Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who's challenging Republican incumbent Senator Ron Johnson.

Ruffalo—a Kenosha, Wisconsin, native—has been vocal about his support for progressive policies and has long railed against former Republican President Donald Trump. He promoted the event via video, saying: "We are going to fight for the safeguard of American democracy against these nutjobs."

Marvel's pantheon of actors hasn't been afraid to get political before. Ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Robert Downey Jr. from Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson of Black Widow joined Ruffalo in stumping against Trump.

Daredevil's Dawson and Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey dated for more than two years but announced their split this past February.

Sunday's fundraiser may feature several big names, but it is not officially a Marvel event.

Political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told Newsweek that it's becoming more common for stars to throw their weight behind certain out-of-state campaigns.

"This is another way of celebrities who don't live in a particular state telling people who live there what they should do because the celebrity said so," he said.

Sheinkopf also noted how in Wisconsin, Ruffalo and company have an opportunity to lock horns with a "true Trumpite" like Johnson.

"So it's a place for the liberal-left celebrities to find a home in which they can complain about issues, and where they'll find some sustenance, but probably not an awful lot," he said.

Celebrity endorsements could help mobilize voters in Wisconsin's university community, and potentially African American voters in Milwaukee, Sheinkopf added. Still, it might not ultimately lead to an outcome that Democrats will be happy with.

As for whether the Dem-endorsements will hurt the Marvel celebs' careers? Sheinkopf doesn't think so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fk2Yb_0ixh5uBd00
At left, Don Cheadle at the Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. At right, Rosario Dawson attends the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The two Marvel actors will join Mark Ruffalo for "The Marvel Cast Unites to Save Democracy" fundraiser event in Wisconsin. Andreas Rentz/Netflix/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Democratic strategist Colin Strother wrote to Newsweek that actors' support won't necessarily usher in a "measurable impact." However, star-sanctioned fundraisers and participation may work to excite existing donors and entice new ones.

It may also lead to higher contributions, he said.

"A $500 donor may suddenly become a $1,000 donor when they are guaranteed a picture with a big celebrity, and a $1,000 donor may suddenly become a $2,500 donor when they are guaranteed a seat at an exclusive dinner or event with a big celebrity," Strother added. "That's why you see campaigns and candidates embrace even fringe celebrities with a penchant for saying wacky things like Kid Rock or Ted Nugent."

The Wisconsin Dems have welcomed other TV and film actors, Deadline said. They've previously hosted reunions of casts from Veep, The Princess Bride, Parks and Rec, Superbad and The West Wing.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Ruffalo, Cheadle and Marvel Entertainment for comment. A representative for Dawson declined to comment, citing the star's busy production schedule.

Comments / 23

Jerry Vyto Schultz
3d ago

Well that seems kind of mean. Funny they call themselves the party of tolerance. Or am I the only one who's smells hypocrisy?

Reply(1)
26
Doug Gavinski
3d ago

Look at the economy and crime and tell Americans who the Real NUTJOBS are!!!

Reply(4)
31
Go Badgers
3d ago

Hollywood calling others nut jobs? Need I say anything more?

Reply
25
