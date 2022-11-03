Read full article on original website
Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' Performance Praised by Keegan-Michael Key
Keegan-Michael Key has been discussing the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory adaptation, Wonka, which he is appearing in alongside Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet, the star of such diverse films as Dune, Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, is taking on the titular role of the eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka, in a brand new origin story.
10 Best Celebrity Cameos in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
"Weird" Al Yankovic is an American treasure. He's blazed a fierce parody path, leaving in his wake a smoking trail of kind words and favorable recollections. Through it all, seldom is heard a discouraging word about the man who penned "Amish Paradise." So when Roku announced Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al had a rolodex full of familiar faces willing to join the fun.
Ana de Armas-Led 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' Goes Into Production
Fans of the John Wick franchise have good reasons to rejoice. The Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina will start production in the coming week, TV Line has reported. The announcement was made by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer during the latest investors' call. The future prospect for the franchise looks good as among other franchise-related news it has been announced that Colin Woodell-led three-part prequel series The Continental will stream internationally on Amazon Prime outside the US and the studio is also “fielding proposals” for a big video game based on the Keanu Reeves movies.
How to Watch Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
The road to success in Hollywood can be accessed through many avenues. The business is extremely competitive and most people never make it as far as their dreams go. Then you have people like Kevin Smith. His films have not always been critically acclaimed, but they’ve created a loyal following of superfans who can’t wait to see his next take on pop culture. He crafted a style of foul-mouthed poetry filled with nerdy influence that instantly endeared him to fans when comic books and Star Wars were still considered unworthy of mainstream attention.
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
Henry Cavill's Best Roles, Ranked From Stoic To Charming
Whether he was a super human alien from Krypton come to save earth or a double agent hellbent on beating up Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill has quite an entertaining career through the last twenty years. While some of his roles exhibit very similar traits, there are a few that stand out as truly amazing performances that show off his range of talent.
Cher, 76, confirms relationship with 36-year-old: ‘Love doesn’t know math!’
Cher has confirmed her relationship with 36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards on Twitter.The 76-year-old artist shared a picture of her new partner, confirming that she he treats her “like a queen”. The “Believe” star first hinted as to her new relationship last week after tweeting: “One part of my life is SO AMAZING”.She then followed this on Sunday with a picture of her new beau and a heart emoji.Cher added that he had already been introduced to her family, adding that “love doesn’t know math!”. When a fan asked her to confirm the relationship, she did with a series...
From Rhodey to Cassie Lang — 8 Characters Who Were Recast in the MCU (And Two Actors Who've Played More Than One Role)
The trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped recently, giving fans their first look at Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) newest adventure. Among the action and drama of the trailer, some fans were shocked to see that the role of Cassie Lang had been recast. Though Emma Fuhrmann played that...
Ryan Coogler Details the Pressure He Felt During 'Black Panther'
Everyone knows – or at least assumes – that putting a Marvel movie together takes a lot of work. This is especially difficult if you are a newcomer tasked with introducing a whole new world to an audience that comes into movie theaters with sky-high expectations. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler knows all about it, and in a recent interview with The Official Black Panther Podcast, he talked about the pressure he felt when bringing 2018's Black Panther to life.
'The Golden Girls': 10 Times Rose Nylund Was Not So Innocent
Centering around a quartet of strong, independent women, none of The Golden Girls were characters to be trifled with. Trading cheesecakes for cosmopolitans, it's easy to see how this 80s sitcom was influential in paving the way for television phenomena like Sex and the City. While finding humor in the mundane, the show also never shied away from tackling important social issues. There was complexity in the themes and stories of the show, which was echoed in the characters. Archetypal but never one-note, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White kept the series alive for seven seasons.
'Saturday Night Live': Amy Schumer's Best Sketches, Ranked
Last week, Jack Harlow killed his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The rapper’s first time was also buoyed by the surprise drop-in of Tom Hanks, who reprised his role of the famous (infamous?) Halloween character David S. Pumpkins. This week, comedian and actress Amy Schumer returned to Studio 8H to host for the third time with musical guest Steve Lacy. Schumer has come a long way from her early days in stand-up comedy. The former Last Comic Standing contestant has skyrocketed to fame in recent years, not only selling out theaters and having several successful comedy specials, but also starring in movies and her own sketch series on Comedy Central. Heck, she even hosted the Oscars.
'Broadway Rising' Documentary Trailer Proves That the Show Must Go On
“The show must go on!" The official trailer for the Amy Rice-directed feature documentary, Broadway Rising, has been released. The trailer reveals a glimpse into the impact that the COVID-19 shutdown had on the Broadway community when all productions had to close and how businesses built their way back to the stage through determination and resilience.
'Slumberland' Character Posters Promise Adventure Beyond Your Wildest Dreams
Netflix has just released some enchanting new character posters for their upcoming film Slumberland, which is set to be released this month. The new fantasy film will explore an enchanted world full of fantastic characters. On the new posters, we get a good look at the main character Nemo; Pig, a stuffed pig that comes to life at night; Flip, a half-man half-monster outlaw; and Agent Green, a 160-year-old dream cop.
The 10 Best 'The West Wing' Episodes That Had Us On the Edge of Our Seats, According to IMDb
The West Wing is easily one of the best series of all time. It's certainly one of the best written: Aaron Sorkin's dialogue has never been wittier. This was the show that actually introduced his famous walking, talking shots. The rapid-fire repartee is balanced by complex, likable characters and some truly tense, edge-of-your-seat plot lines.
Who Is the Better King: Robert Baratheon or Viserys Targaryen?
Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon analyze what it means to be a good leader. Is merit something that is determined by destiny, or can anyone rise within the ranks to become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms? We see throughout both shows that the Iron Throne has a corrupting influence on those that sit upon it. The allure of power is sometimes impossible to resist, and only a wise leader can set aside their temptations. One of the reasons that the Game of Thrones finale, “The Iron Throne,” was so heavily criticized was that it did not show why Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was worthy of being named King. Did “Bran the Broken” really have the greatest story out of all the Game of Thrones characters?
New 'She Said' Featurette Explains Why the Film Is About More Than #MeToo
Universal has unveiled a new featurette detailing the making of, and the background to, their new film She Said, which is based on the book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as the two investigate reporters working for the New York Times, who broke one of the most vital news stories in modern history.
Luca Guadagnino on Directing 'Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams' and Having Martin Scorsese In the Documentary
In 2020, Bones and All filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Ahead of the documentary’s release this year with Sony Pictures Classics, Guadagnino sat down to talk with Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub. In no time at all, it’s made clear the director’s passion for Salvatore Ferragamo, the 20th-century cobbler-turned-luxury-shoemaker who began his art at the mind-boggling age of 12. After emigrating to Southern California from his home in Italy, Ferragamo’s talent enamored stars like Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford and Marilyn Monroe. The documentary features appearances by Martin Scorcese, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, as well as actual audio from Ferragamo himself.
The 10 Best Quotes From ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Trilogy
Fans continue to wait for details about a second season of The Rings of Power, which has no confirmed release date yet. The TV series, while flawed, still managed to depict aspects of J. R. R. Tolkien’s legendary work, and renewed interest in the award-winning movie adaptation directed by Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Here's When 'Andor' Season 2 Starts Filming [Exclusive]
Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor has broken a number of different pre-established molds within the Star Wars universe; from delving into a much more mature and high-stakes plot to revealing early on that the series would be two seasons and sharing exactly what those seasons would look like. During an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Gilroy revealed that for Season 2 Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios would be joining to direct, and he also shared exactly when production would be starting up on the highly anticipated second season.
'Director by Night' Presents Michael Giacchino's MCU Directorial Debut Through His Brother's Eyes | Review
Just before Halloween, Michael Giacchino took the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm with his hair-raisingly fun and refreshingly new approach to the superhero franchise. Werewolf by Night was met with high praise from audiences and critics alike who welcomed his outside-of-the-box and distinctly human approach to Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) and Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Connelly), and Director by Night follows a similar path in breaking the mold and stepping beyond the expected making-of documentary.
