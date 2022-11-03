ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Motive Revealed in Bludgeoning Death of High School Spanish Teacher

Two teenage high school students accused of killing their their 66-year-old Spanish teacher with a baseball bat apparently did so because she gave one of them a bad grade, according to court documents filed in court Tuesday. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both of Fairfield, Iowa, were charged last year...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Yakima Herald Republic

James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation

James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
YAKIMA, WA
Daily Beast

Bodybuilder Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Was ‘Toxic,’ Furious Family Says

A Florida bodybuilder accused of killing his ex-wife in a homicidal rage displayed disturbingly violent tendencies throughout the doomed couple’s eight-year relationship and once shattered a window during an argument, a family member who witnessed the outburst told The Daily Beast. But while the relative said ex-Marine Ian Christopher...
FLORIDA STATE

