Related
Daily Beast
Motive Revealed in Bludgeoning Death of High School Spanish Teacher
Two teenage high school students accused of killing their their 66-year-old Spanish teacher with a baseball bat apparently did so because she gave one of them a bad grade, according to court documents filed in court Tuesday. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both of Fairfield, Iowa, were charged last year...
Mother of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz outraged after defendants offered plea deals in murder case
The mother of Lesandro Junior Guzman Feliz is outraged after discovering that the defendants in her son’s murder case may get plea deals in exchange for less time in prison.
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
Arizona Supreme Court allows execution of inmate Murray Hooper to proceed despite allegations of "corrupt police practices"
Arizona can move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper next month, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's high court granted the motion for a warrant of execution of the 76-year-old. He will die by lethal injection or gas in an execution scheduled for Nov....
WWL-TV
Prosecutors seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend accused of killing toddler
Wednesday’s court hearing centered around 33 motions filed by defense attorneys. They mostly dealt with evidence and witnesses moving forward in this case.
Yakima Herald Republic
James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California prison guard apologizes for assault on inmate, then gets lengthy sentence
A California prison guard who attacked a 65-year-old inmate who later died — and then tried to get his colleagues to cover up his actions — apologized in court Monday, and then was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison. Arturo Pacheco, 40, is one of...
Scott Peterson: California court date set for convicted murderer to learn retrial fate
Scott Peterson, now 50, has been transferred to a new California prison as he and his family await a decision on whether he will be granted new murder trial.
Daily Beast
Bodybuilder Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Was ‘Toxic,’ Furious Family Says
A Florida bodybuilder accused of killing his ex-wife in a homicidal rage displayed disturbingly violent tendencies throughout the doomed couple’s eight-year relationship and once shattered a window during an argument, a family member who witnessed the outburst told The Daily Beast. But while the relative said ex-Marine Ian Christopher...
Ex-Officer Who Fatally Shot Patrick Lyoya Will Face Murder Trial: Judge
Ex-Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr will stand trial in the killing of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man who fled during a routine traffic stop.
Victims' relatives confront Florida school killer at sentencing
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Grieving relatives of the 17 students and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted the killer, Nikolas Cruz, with tearful, angry words as his sentencing hearing began on Tuesday.
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
News 12
Closing arguments delivered in Thomas Valva murder trial, jury deliberations set to begin Friday
The prosecution and defense delivered their closing arguments in the Thomas Valva murder trial on Thursday. Prosecutors opened with a photo of the 8-year-old taken the day before he died. He was at school with red cheeks and red hands giving a thumbs up. They then showed a photo from...
