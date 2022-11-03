Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ana de Armas-Led 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' Goes Into Production
Fans of the John Wick franchise have good reasons to rejoice. The Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina will start production in the coming week, TV Line has reported. The announcement was made by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer during the latest investors' call. The future prospect for the franchise looks good as among other franchise-related news it has been announced that Colin Woodell-led three-part prequel series The Continental will stream internationally on Amazon Prime outside the US and the studio is also “fielding proposals” for a big video game based on the Keanu Reeves movies.
How to Watch Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
The road to success in Hollywood can be accessed through many avenues. The business is extremely competitive and most people never make it as far as their dreams go. Then you have people like Kevin Smith. His films have not always been critically acclaimed, but they’ve created a loyal following of superfans who can’t wait to see his next take on pop culture. He crafted a style of foul-mouthed poetry filled with nerdy influence that instantly endeared him to fans when comic books and Star Wars were still considered unworthy of mainstream attention.
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
'Broadway Rising' Documentary Trailer Proves That the Show Must Go On
“The show must go on!" The official trailer for the Amy Rice-directed feature documentary, Broadway Rising, has been released. The trailer reveals a glimpse into the impact that the COVID-19 shutdown had on the Broadway community when all productions had to close and how businesses built their way back to the stage through determination and resilience.
How Stephen King's Dollar Store Priced Horror Led to an Oscar-Nominated Film
With over 60 novels, somewhere around 50 film adaptations, and more than 200 short stories, Stephen King is a master contributor of the horror genre. You'd be hard-pressed to find others within the horror community who have achieved the excellence and notoriety he has. One thing that Stephen King has contributed to the horror and film community that goes widely unnoticed is his Dollar Baby Program. This program allows aspiring filmmakers to get their start by being allowed to use one of King's short stories and turn it into a short film. Sweet, right?! The cherry on top is that these short stories only cost the filmmakers $1. You read that right, just $1! Four quarters are all it takes to get your film adaptation in the hands of arguably the greatest horror writer of all time.
From Catwoman to Azula: Grey DeLisle's 10 Best Voice-Over Performances
While there has been much ado about Hellena Taylor and recasting of the role of Bayonetta in the series’ newest installment, Grey DeLisle aka Grey Griffin is set to return to the role she originated as the English voice of Jeanne in Bayonetta 3. One of the top voice-acting authorities, DeLisle is one of the most versatile and celebrated voice talents working today and has embodied many original and legacy characters with a voice that can be just as cutting and fierce as it can be personable and kind.
Henry Cavill's Best Roles, Ranked From Stoic To Charming
Whether he was a super human alien from Krypton come to save earth or a double agent hellbent on beating up Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill has quite an entertaining career through the last twenty years. While some of his roles exhibit very similar traits, there are a few that stand out as truly amazing performances that show off his range of talent.
10 of the Funniest Documentaries Ever Made, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score
The documentary genre isn't one that's typically thought of as being funny, and for good reason. Most documentaries are grounded affairs, with many tackling important issues and real-life stories. There are certain topics where a humorous approach would feel distracting or even disrespectful to the nature of the subject at hand. Naturally, it leads to more serious documentaries than comedic ones.
'Slumberland' Character Posters Promise Adventure Beyond Your Wildest Dreams
Netflix has just released some enchanting new character posters for their upcoming film Slumberland, which is set to be released this month. The new fantasy film will explore an enchanted world full of fantastic characters. On the new posters, we get a good look at the main character Nemo; Pig, a stuffed pig that comes to life at night; Flip, a half-man half-monster outlaw; and Agent Green, a 160-year-old dream cop.
Kumail Nanjiani on the Future of His 'Eternals' Character Kingo
For those Marvel Cinematic Universe fans among us who enjoy speculating about whether a favorite character will make a surprise appearance in an unexpected place, it turns out sometimes it can be just as much of a mystery for the actors playing the characters as it is for the audience.
Luca Guadagnino on Directing 'Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams' and Having Martin Scorsese In the Documentary
In 2020, Bones and All filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Ahead of the documentary’s release this year with Sony Pictures Classics, Guadagnino sat down to talk with Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub. In no time at all, it’s made clear the director’s passion for Salvatore Ferragamo, the 20th-century cobbler-turned-luxury-shoemaker who began his art at the mind-boggling age of 12. After emigrating to Southern California from his home in Italy, Ferragamo’s talent enamored stars like Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford and Marilyn Monroe. The documentary features appearances by Martin Scorcese, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, as well as actual audio from Ferragamo himself.
10 Movies Let Down by an Underwhelming Twist, From 'Don't Worry Darling' to 'The Village'
Don't Worry Darling was one of the most controversial films of the year. Drama surrounded the film long before its release, with a rumored feud between star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, missed press events, and even the hilarious Spitgate, with some people believing Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine.
Wanna Play A Game? Why Games Are Well Suited For Horror Films
Horror, especially in recent years, is a very crafty and unique genre. Some films are fairly straightforward, some make you think, and some are just off-the-wall bizarre. But some films are just purely and simply fun. The films that are good for movie nights or those just dipping their toes into the genre. Perhaps the most interesting and entertaining concept for a horror film is that of games.
'The Conjuring' Spinoff 'The Crooked Man' Not Happening Says James Wan
The Conjuring universe of films has been scaring horror fans for almost a decade. What started out as a terrifying love letter to the haunted house sub-genre quickly spawned one of the most successful franchises and expanded universes in movie history. However, now we have learned from director James Wan, the godfather of The Conjuring, that the long-in-development Crooked Man spin-off isn’t moving forward.
10 Best Celebrity Cameos in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
"Weird" Al Yankovic is an American treasure. He's blazed a fierce parody path, leaving in his wake a smoking trail of kind words and favorable recollections. Through it all, seldom is heard a discouraging word about the man who penned "Amish Paradise." So when Roku announced Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al had a rolodex full of familiar faces willing to join the fun.
'SNL': COVID Is a Suitable Vacation Option in New Sketch
Saturday Night Live loves to call out society and now they're doing it with COVID. Remember the days when you could go outside and see other people wearing masks and taking the pandemic seriously? Because I do and this sketch is honestly a pretty good call out to both how people are currently reacting to COVID as well as everyone's return to the mentality of needing a break. Host Amy Schumer took to a classic Saturday Night Live commercial format with ease and it was honestly very fun.
Joe Russo Calls ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation "Corporate Sociopathy"
It might have been a couple of months since the news broke in August that Warner Bros. Discovery, as part of its merger plans would scrap the Leslie Grace-led superhero film, Batgirl. In the days and weeks that followed the announcement, the studio faced a torrent of criticism as to why the decision was taken. Despite the dust settling on the matter, Marvel filmmaker Joe Russo has commented on the cancelation, joining a list of phenomenal industry talents like Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser who have voiced their disappointment.
'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Calls His 'Blood for Dust' Role "Gnarly"
Game of Thrones' Kit Harington is to play a "gnarly" character that is worlds away from Jon Snow, as the actor revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Harington is best known for playing Jon Snow in the eight-season run of the HBO fantasy series, which concluded its run in 2019. Snow is widely considered an incredibly honorable character. However, in the upcoming action-thriller Blood for Dust, fans should expect to see a completely different side to Harington as he plays Ricky, an antagonist. As revealed in the interview, playing such an off-type character is what drew Harrington to the role in the first place.
From 'The Shining' to 'American Psycho': 10 Great Film Adaptations That Were Despised by the Original Authors
A great novel, and a director willing to adapt it seems like a match made in heaven. For the author, there’s the prospect of their story reaching a new audience which, in turn, boosts publicity and leads to more sales. At the same time, filmmakers get a project with a proven story and a pre-existing fanbase and are guaranteed to pay up for tickets. Often though, this arrangement doesn't end well.
'Falling For Christmas': Lindsay Lohan's "Jingle Bell Rock" Music Video Brings Up 'Mean Girls' Memories
Get in losers, we’re watching Lindsay Lohan’s music video for her cover of “Jingle Bell Rock” ahead of the premiere of her feature film comeback in Netflix’s Falling For Christmas. As notable as wearing pink on Wednesdays and October 3, the Christmas tune will immediately transport you back to 2004 when Lohan starred in the Mark Waters helmed cult classic comedy, Mean Girls.
