ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples woman arrested after biting deputy during traffic stop

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMpQp_0ixh4mPG00
Collier County Sheriff's Office

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples woman bit off more than she could chew after being confronted by deputies following a traffic stop.

Julia Franklin, 23, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Franklin was spotted around midnight on Thursday morning driving 71 mph through a 50 mph zone on Immokalee Road near Twin Eagles Boulevard.

After slamming on her brakes while passing a CCSO deputy’s patrol car, deputies performed a traffic stop.

CCSO said deputies discovered her driver’s license was suspended, and Franklin also had an outstanding warrant for a writ of bodily attachment for contempt.

As deputies ordered her to get out of the vehicle, Franklin resisted and attempted to escape.

According to CCSO, Franklin bit a deputy on her ring finger during the struggle. Franklin’s bite broke the deputy’s skin, and the finger even started bleeding, the report said.

Deputies also found a firearm inside her purse. CCSO said Franklin is not licensed to carry a firearm.

Franklin was taken to Collier County Jail.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fatal crash on I-75 in Naples on Sunday

A fatal crash on I-75 in Naples happened near mile marker 93 Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, there is a complete roadblock in the northbound lane of I-75. It is unclear how many people died and got injured in the crash. This is a developing story, WINK News...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police are investigating a shooting

The Fort Myers Police Department said they are investigating a shooting in the city. Details on how many people injured have not been released. The incident happened in the 3900 block of Lora Street. The call for the incident came in at around 1:30 p.m. The area is west of...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Fugitive Friday: November 4

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Michele Callahan – a Lee County woman accused of stealing from a senior citizen. 2. James Lippman – accused...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of illegally dumping tree debris in vacant Charlotte County lot

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Charlotte County deputies say he was found illegally dumping a felony volume of tree debris into a vacant lot. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon M. Merlak, 30, was arrested after a deputy patrolling the undeveloped areas near Friendly Street and Chamberlain Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. investigated several large trailer loads of waste debris that had been dumped. The deputy saw a large white-and-blue trailer truck in the area. It was backed into a vacant lot on Woolard Avenue and had its tailgate open with a man standing at its control panel.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One killed in stabbing in Lehigh Acres

Deputies are investigating a stabbing homicide in Lehigh Acres. One victim was found dead in the 1500 block of Sunniland Boulevard on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Many deputies are there and crime scene tape is up. The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated event....
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash on Livingston Road in Collier County

A deadly Tuesday evening crash occurred on Livingston Road in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man from Naples driving a Toyota Supra south on Livingston Road around 7:10 p.m., approaching Ridgeway Road. He lost control of the car, which crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy