Naples woman arrested after biting deputy during traffic stop

Collier County Sheriff's Office

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples woman bit off more than she could chew after being confronted by deputies following a traffic stop.

Julia Franklin, 23, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Franklin was spotted around midnight on Thursday morning driving 71 mph through a 50 mph zone on Immokalee Road near Twin Eagles Boulevard.

After slamming on her brakes while passing a CCSO deputy’s patrol car, deputies performed a traffic stop.

CCSO said deputies discovered her driver’s license was suspended, and Franklin also had an outstanding warrant for a writ of bodily attachment for contempt.

As deputies ordered her to get out of the vehicle, Franklin resisted and attempted to escape.

According to CCSO, Franklin bit a deputy on her ring finger during the struggle. Franklin’s bite broke the deputy’s skin, and the finger even started bleeding, the report said.

Deputies also found a firearm inside her purse. CCSO said Franklin is not licensed to carry a firearm.

Franklin was taken to Collier County Jail.