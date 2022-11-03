ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

MySanAntonio

Port of Beaumont receives largest individual grant ever

The Port of Beaumont just received its largest ever individual federal grant. The port late last month announced that it was awarded $26.4 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Port Infrastructure Development Program. Beaumont was one of 41 ports in the country to receive funding and received the largest...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

First responders extinguish fire at paint and body shop in Groves

GROVES — Firefighters responded to a popular paint and body shop in Groves. A Groves Fire Department official says a fire at Jared's Paint & Body Shop in the 4300 block of N. Link Street (near Hwy 73 and Twin City) was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Smoke...
GROVES, TX
wbrz.com

I-10 west closed in Lake Charles closed for vehicle crash

LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR. — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MySanAntonio

Sidnee Lewis named Director of Finance and Administration for Beaumont Chamber

Sidnee Lewis has joined the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce as its Director of Finance and Administration as of Nov. 1. Paul A. Robbins of San Augustine has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as District Attorney of the First Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine Counties for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
LEGGETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, TX

