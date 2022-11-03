Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Port of Beaumont awarded $26 million for projects that will expand the port
BEAUMONT — The Port of Beaumont has been awarded $26.4 million for projects that will expand the port and help the environment. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams explains.
Beaumont artist hoping to beautify downtown with 7,000-square-foot mural
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont artist is turning heads in with a massive, 7,000 square-foot mural. The mural is located at 750 Pearl Street in downtown Beaumont. Artist Meghan Cobb says she got the idea for this project at Beaumont's first-ever mural fest earlier this year, but she started putting in the work in September.
Bob Hope School receives $3.5M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Bob Hope School District announced Thursday they received a monetary gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The district was awarded $3.5 million, according to a news release from Bob Hope School. Scott, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes at roughly $26.7 billion, divorced Amazon founder Jeff...
MySanAntonio
Port of Beaumont receives largest individual grant ever
The Port of Beaumont just received its largest ever individual federal grant. The port late last month announced that it was awarded $26.4 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Port Infrastructure Development Program. Beaumont was one of 41 ports in the country to receive funding and received the largest...
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
'A huge blessing': Four children were adopted into their forever families in Orange County Friday
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A safe and secure home is no longer a dream for four children in Orange County. November is National Adoption Month. There are adoption events set to take place across the state that aim to spotlight the need for adoption and the many children waiting for a permanent family.
KFDM-TV
First responders extinguish fire at paint and body shop in Groves
GROVES — Firefighters responded to a popular paint and body shop in Groves. A Groves Fire Department official says a fire at Jared's Paint & Body Shop in the 4300 block of N. Link Street (near Hwy 73 and Twin City) was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Smoke...
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange start GoFundMe after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at...
wbrz.com
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles closed for vehicle crash
LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR. — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November...
Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges
Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles Division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants:
MySanAntonio
Sidnee Lewis named Director of Finance and Administration for Beaumont Chamber
Sidnee Lewis has joined the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce as its Director of Finance and Administration as of Nov. 1. Paul A. Robbins of San Augustine has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as District Attorney of the First Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine Counties for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
KFDM-TV
Retired MLB slugger Jay Bruce opens Sure Shot retail shop
Beaumont, Tx — Former MLB outfielder Jay Bruce recently bought Sure Shot game calls. The SETX native is an avid hunter and fisherman and in his quest to expand the Sure Shot brand, Jay opened up a retail shop in Beaumont.
KFDM-TV
Nederland City Clerk killed in crash: "She was a constant positive light"
NEDERLAND — The Nederland community and many others in Southeast Texas are mourning the death of City Clerk Gay Ferguson, killed in a head-on crash caused by another driver in Louisiana. Her 3-year-old grandson was injured. Louisiana State Police say the driver of a pickup truck went thru the...
East Texas News
Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett
Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
Beaumont lawyer reaches settlements with alcohol providers following deadly 2020 wrecks
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont lawyer has reached confidential settlements with several alcohol providers after separate wrecks in 2020 claimed the lives of three people, including a Beaumont Police Officer. Lawyer Zona Jones represents the families of Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena-Yarbrough Powell, and Officer Gabriel Fells. Officer Fells is...
fox4beaumont.com
DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines - Port Neches man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl
A Port Neches man along with a man from Houston have been trafficking fentanyl in Southeast Texas. The two men pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Marcus Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches and Arthur McDaniels, 46, of Houston pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. This year, authorities say, McDaniels was supplying drugs from...
Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
fox4beaumont.com
Lumberton ISD wasting no time on sanitizing campuses in order to keep students healthy
LUMBERTON — Lumberton ISD is closing its doors to deep clean in an effort to combat illnesses. On Friday, Lumberton High School got started on sanitizing the campus as cleaning staff worked to do a thorough job. The Lumberton High School principal says the deep cleaning is necessary after...
Nederland woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for death of co-worker in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker. Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
