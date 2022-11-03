Lorenzo Musetti upsets third seed Casper Ruud at Paris Masters

The victory marks Lorenzo Musetti’s first win against a top 5 player.

Lorenzo Musetti came back from a set down to defeat the world No. 4 and third seed Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 for a place in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters.

It was a significant win for Musetti, who had a 0-6 record against top 5 players going into the match, who has secured a place in his maiden ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final.

The world No. 23 produced some quality tennis throughout the two-hour, 19-minute match, hitting an impressive 37 winners in total, and made excellent use of his powerful backhand.

After the match, Musetti admitted that he had been working hard recently to improve his game and expressed relief that the hard work appeared to be paying off.

‘’I am really happy," Musetti said. "I think we played a great match until the end. A lot of remarkable shots from his side.

‘’He was playing really well and I had to play my best tennis to beat him.

‘’I am really happy that all the hard work I am doing keeps improving me. I am really proud of this win.’’

View the original article to see embedded media.

Musetti will now face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Djokovic currently leads the head-to-head 2-0 against the Italian.

Depending on the result of his next match, it is possible for the 20-year-old to break into the ATP top 20 rankings for the first time in his career.

Following the Paris Masters, Musetti will head to Milan to compete in the 21 and under Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, where he will be the top seed.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram , and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here .

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page .