ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police are investigating a shooting

The Fort Myers Police Department said they are investigating a shooting in the city. Details on how many people injured have not been released. The incident happened in the 3900 block of Lora Street. The call for the incident came in at around 1:30 p.m. The area is west of...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County learning lessons from Bay County’s Michael recovery

At times, coming back after Hurricane Ian may seem insurmountable. But each day, as Southwest Florida continues its recovery, there are stories of hope. There are more businesses reopening and people making progress on their homes and lives. In 2018, Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out parts of the panhandle,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police say possible swatting call at Mariner High School

Authorities have given the all-clear after a possible swatting call led to police activity at Mariner High School on Thursday afternoon. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, but now students will be dismissed from school as normal. Mariner Middle was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. The...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian

People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspects steal U-Haul trailer from North Fort Myers storage facility

Deputies are looking for unknown suspects who stole a U-Haul trailer from a storage facility in North Fort Myers on Oct. 23. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a U-Haul trailer was taken from iStorage Self Storage at 14251 N. Cleveland Ave. by the suspects/vehicle depicted in a surveillance video posted to the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
10NEWS

Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County accepting SHIP assistance applications

Starting Friday, you can apply to get money and pay your insurance deductibles in Lee County. It comes nearly two weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the six hardest-hit counties would get their piece of $5 million to help. Lee County’s chunk of money adds up to more than...
LEE COUNTY, FL
drifttravel.com

Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Arrest affidavit: Woman wanted for child support bites deputy during takedown

NAPLES, Fla. – A southwest Florida woman, who was wanted for allegedly not paying child support, reportedly bit a deputy while being arrested. A Collier County sheriff’s deputy was on road patrol Wednesday night, when he said he clocked a gray Nissan Rogue doing 71-mph in a 50-mph zone on Immokalee Road in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Fugitive Friday: November 4

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Michele Callahan – a Lee County woman accused of stealing from a senior citizen. 2. James Lippman – accused...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hotel living after Ian washes away homes

Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy