Related
fox13news.com
St. Pete K9 helps capture 2 men accused of breaking into home on Hurricane Ian-damaged Sanibel Island
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Two men who were supposed to be helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts on Sanibel Island ended up in handcuffs after police say a K9 with the St. Petersburg Police Department caught them trying to break into a home. According to SPPD, the men were on...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News ride along as Hurricane Ian debris cleanup continues in Lee County
WINK News was allowed to ride along as crews went out in Lee County to clean up the mess Hurricane Ian left behind. The site has already handled 3,000,000 cubic yards of debris. And it’s not just from Lee County, surrounding cities have contributed a fair amount to the pile.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police are investigating a shooting
The Fort Myers Police Department said they are investigating a shooting in the city. Details on how many people injured have not been released. The incident happened in the 3900 block of Lora Street. The call for the incident came in at around 1:30 p.m. The area is west of...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County learning lessons from Bay County’s Michael recovery
At times, coming back after Hurricane Ian may seem insurmountable. But each day, as Southwest Florida continues its recovery, there are stories of hope. There are more businesses reopening and people making progress on their homes and lives. In 2018, Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out parts of the panhandle,...
Lora St. shooting believed isolated, tips still sought
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police say possible swatting call at Mariner High School
Authorities have given the all-clear after a possible swatting call led to police activity at Mariner High School on Thursday afternoon. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, but now students will be dismissed from school as normal. Mariner Middle was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. The...
WINKNEWS.com
First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian
People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects steal U-Haul trailer from North Fort Myers storage facility
Deputies are looking for unknown suspects who stole a U-Haul trailer from a storage facility in North Fort Myers on Oct. 23. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a U-Haul trailer was taken from iStorage Self Storage at 14251 N. Cleveland Ave. by the suspects/vehicle depicted in a surveillance video posted to the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
Sheriff's office: Death investigation in Larkspur Dr. area
usf.edu
Fort Myers Beach residents and business owners fear rebuilding after Ian
Fort Myers Beach residents Chase Hussey and Erica Racz are worried their town will never be the same following the destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Before rebuilding their home and businesses, they said the community needs to be restored. Hussey and Racz’s single-story home in the Palm Isles neighborhood —...
10NEWS
Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County accepting SHIP assistance applications
Starting Friday, you can apply to get money and pay your insurance deductibles in Lee County. It comes nearly two weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the six hardest-hit counties would get their piece of $5 million to help. Lee County’s chunk of money adds up to more than...
drifttravel.com
Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods
The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
Click10.com
Arrest affidavit: Woman wanted for child support bites deputy during takedown
NAPLES, Fla. – A southwest Florida woman, who was wanted for allegedly not paying child support, reportedly bit a deputy while being arrested. A Collier County sheriff’s deputy was on road patrol Wednesday night, when he said he clocked a gray Nissan Rogue doing 71-mph in a 50-mph zone on Immokalee Road in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County announces adjusted hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites due to time change
Due to the end of Daylight Saving Time, hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites will be adjusted beginning Sunday. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The sites are:. Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres. Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers. San...
NBC 2
Fugitive Friday: November 4
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Michele Callahan – a Lee County woman accused of stealing from a senior citizen. 2. James Lippman – accused...
Fort Myers Beach announces plan for temporary structures during rebuilding
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres teen asks for welfare check on himself due to dirty, dog-filled home
The conditions in a Lehigh Acres home were so bad that a 16-year-old called the authorities for a welfare check on himself. At the home, Lee County deputies found urine-soaked floorboards and a buildup of feces at the home the teen shared with 13 dogs. The teen told authorities he...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office conducting a suspicious death investigation on Larkspur Dr
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it is conducting a suspicious death investigation in Charlotte Park. The sheriff’s office investigation is taking place on Larkspur Drive. They say there is no danger to the public. CCSO has not released any other information about their investigation. This...
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
