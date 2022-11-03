Read full article on original website
Jaylin Winnings
2d ago
I'm just gunna say what so many are thinking. Make the punishment fit the crime. That's what the big tree in front of the court house is for.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery. Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people....
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has identified a victim killed in a shooting late Friday night as 27-year-old Aaron Ramos. A suspect, identified as 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson has been charged with Murder. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. According to a news release, […]
ECISD 3rd grader found with pocketknife on campus
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A third grade student from Travis Elementary was arrested Friday and charged with Terroristic Threat, a class B Misdemeanor after he was allegedly found with a pocketknife on campus. ECISD said the boy took out the knife and showed it to a friend, saying he would hurt the friend if he […]
Odessa Police Department is looking for a lost child
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. 13-year-old Zechariah Landa was last seen on November 4 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. at Music City Mall in Odessa. Landa was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki...
cbs7.com
OPD assisted Ector County Sheriff’s Office with getting a suspect to peacefully turn himself in
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On November 5th, at approximately 6:30 am, the Odessa Police Department was asked to assist the Ector County Sheriff’s Office in getting a suspect in custody in the area of 7200 block of Cross B. The OPD SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Team assisted by...
cbs7.com
ECISD third grader arrested for Terroristic Threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday morning, ECISD police arrested a third grader at Travis Elementary after he threatened his friend with a pocket knife. The student was arrested for a Terroristic Threat, a Class B Misdemeanor. According to ECISD the child had a pocketknife, showed it to a friend, and...
Overnight shooting leaves one person dead in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person is dead, and another is in jail after a shooting in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. The names of those involved have not yet been released. According to a news release, around 11:23 p.m. on November 4, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
Odessa 5-year-old battles RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old Odessa girl named Quinn is currently recovering in a Lubbock hospital from a severe case of RSV and other diseases like Pneumonia, but back here in the basin, Quinn’s aunt Ashlee is thanking the community for its generosity. Ashlee Groves tells ABC Big 2 News that West Texas really stepped […]
Reward increased for wanted Midland fugitive
AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Antonio Gonzalez has been named November’s Featured Fugitive. The reward is increased this month to $8,500 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after […]
Ector County man accused of shooting wife’s car amid argument
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly shot his wife’s work vehicle multiple times amid an argument. Mario Avila, 43, has been charged with Assault and Criminal Mischief. According to court records, on October 29, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to […]
Woman arrested following disturbance at Midland hotel
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted a man and a police officer following a disturbance at a local hotel. Alazay Mancha, 23, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault on a Peace Officer. According to court documents, on October 27, officers […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.
koxe.com
31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck
A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
Gulf War veteran John Mumby passes through Big Spring on his walk across Texas
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring got a visit today from Gulf War veteran John Mumby... ...who has been walking a long way across Texas. But all that walking isn’t for nothing. John Mumby is a proud Army veteran who served for ten years and served in the...
MPD searching for suspect accused of stealing boots
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 19, the man pictured below entered Cavander’s Boot City and stole clothes and a pair of work boots valued at $340. Investigators said the suspect is […]
‘One of a kind’: Beloved Monahans Road Ranger general manager, 50, remembered after deadly crash
Donald Simmons, Jr. was a charismatic boss & a goofy father MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Donald Simmons Jr. lived in West Texas for less than a year. It surely did not feel that way. The 50-year-old general manager at Road Ranger along I-20 in Monahans had a magnetic charisma. Strangers quickly became his friends. Coworkers […]
cbs7.com
Midland Memorial Hospital host ‘Find a Job Friday’
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Anyone looking to be employed Midland Memorial Hospital could be the place, MMH hosts these job fairs the first Friday of every month. HR Coordinator at MMH, Candi Gordon, said these events serve to let the community know what positions are available at the hospital. “This...
City of Odessa warns drivers of Dixie Blvd. closure
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about a lane closure lasting two weeks. Starting Nov. 7, the right hand lane of northbound Dixie Blvd. will be closed between 38th and 42nd Streets. Contractors will be removing and replacing curb and gutter at the corner of...
cbs7.com
Ten kids officially become adopted in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This month is National Adoption Month, which brings awareness and motivates people to welcome children to a permanent family. Today, was a heart-warming day for some kids that officially became part of a new family. 10 kids in Midland County were excited after officially being adopted by...
DPS on scene of truck fire on I-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Eastbound I-20 traffic near Loop 250 is at a standstill after a truck caught fire this afternoon. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said troopers are on the scene near mile marker 133 to assist with traffic control- drivers in eastbound lanes are being diverted as crews work to clean […]
Comments / 2