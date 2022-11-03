Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Diana Finegan faces NPA opponent for Citrus County Commission District 2
Paul Grogan has conducted no campaigning other than on social media. On paper, this is a no-brainer. Diana Finegan was the first candidate who announced for the Citrus County Commission. She collected over $65,000 in campaign contributions and won what many thought would be a tight District 2 Republican Primary with 57% of the vote.
marioncoherald.com
Marion County Commissioners talk Jail improvements
Marion County Commissioners took time to discuss the needs and options available on improving the county jail. “We’re not going to ask voters, nor are we going to approve issuing $15 million dollars in bonds to build a new jail,” said Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur. “There are too many other things our residents need before we look at spending that kind of money.”
wuft.org
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
leesburg-news.com
National company acquires home health care business founded by woman in Lake County
Alana Healthcare has announced the acquisition of Eustis-based Preferred Home Health Providers, which provides in-home health care services in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties. Founded in 2006 by Bernadine Ukah, Preferred Home Health Providers has been recognized and certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its high-quality...
click orlando
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
villages-news.com
CDD 4 takes hard look at relationship with Architectural Review Committee
The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has taken a hard look at the future of its relationship with the Architectural Review Committee. The mission of the ARC is to maintain the high quality and consistency of the aesthetics and design of the residences and home sites found throughout The Villages. The ARC is made up of residents appointed from CDDs throughout The Villages. The volunteer board meets each Wednesday morning to review applications from residents for improvements to their property. The board’s representation includes residents stretching from the Historic Side of The Villages down to State Road 44.
villages-news.com
Foreclosure sale could resolve long-standing problems at home in The Villages
A foreclosure sale could resolve long-standing problems at a home in The Villages. The foreclosure sale is set for Nov. 17 at the home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo. The home was the subject of two public hearings Friday before the Community Development District 2...
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County
The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
floridapolitics.com
Four-term incumbent, deputy face off in Citrus County School Board race
Joe Faherty won the Primary, but did not secure a big enough share to avoid the runoff with Linda Powers. Citrus County’s only School Board race pits an 18-year incumbent against a challenger who is no stranger to schools himself. Incumbent Linda Powers hopes to earn a full fifth...
villages-news.com
HUD apparently ignoring mold problem at home in The Villages
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is apparently ignoring a mold problem at a home in The Villages. The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
ocala-news.com
Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala
The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WCJB
“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development. The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County selected to host 2023 Water Ski Championships
The International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation has announced that the IWWF World Waterski Championships will be held again in Lake County in 2023. The biennial event, last held in Lake County in 2021, will feature over 200 water skiers representing 35 countries and will be hosted at the Jack Travers Water Ski School from Oct. 8 to 15, 2023.
flaglerlive.com
Porsche-Driving Man Gets Impatient With Road-Crew Worker–and Drives Into Him
Donald Steimle of San Marco Court in Palm Coast lives in a house he bought for nearly $700,000. He and his wife also own a house in Ocala they bought for nearly $400,000 since. He drives a 2021 Porsche Cayenne, the kind of car that can cost from $67,000 to well over $100,000.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ocala-news.com
Forest High School band program to host mattress sale fundraiser for new uniforms
The Forest High School’s Marching Wildcats will host a mattress sale fundraiser on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to raise money for new uniforms to celebrate the band program’s 100th anniversary season. In the winter of 1922, the first school band in the state...
ocala-news.com
Celebrity chefs to visit high school culinary students in Marion County
Culinary arts students in Marion County will receive a special visit from five nationally known celebrity chefs on Friday, November 4. Art Smith – a former chef to Oprah Winfrey. Rashad Jones – a Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) graduate who recently won a nationally televised barbeque contest.
Lunch Spots in Lake County, Florida
Looking for a nice place to go for lunch in Lake County, Florida? Lucky for you, there are plenty of options. Here are just a few of my favorites:. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: you can't go wrong if you visit Howey in the Hills and you stop at La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Lunch is served daily from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at La Hacienda. You can order off of their lunch menu (soups, salads, sandwiches, sides, & desserts, plus beverages including coffee, tea, soft drinks, wine, beer, champagne, or cocktails), or indulge in their lunch buffet a menu that changes daily. Adults pay $25 and children 5-12 pay $15 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida
There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
Comments / 1