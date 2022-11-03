ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Diana Finegan faces NPA opponent for Citrus County Commission District 2

Paul Grogan has conducted no campaigning other than on social media. On paper, this is a no-brainer. Diana Finegan was the first candidate who announced for the Citrus County Commission. She collected over $65,000 in campaign contributions and won what many thought would be a tight District 2 Republican Primary with 57% of the vote.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
marioncoherald.com

Marion County Commissioners talk Jail improvements

Marion County Commissioners took time to discuss the needs and options available on improving the county jail. “We’re not going to ask voters, nor are we going to approve issuing $15 million dollars in bonds to build a new jail,” said Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur. “There are too many other things our residents need before we look at spending that kind of money.”
villages-news.com

CDD 4 takes hard look at relationship with Architectural Review Committee

The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has taken a hard look at the future of its relationship with the Architectural Review Committee. The mission of the ARC is to maintain the high quality and consistency of the aesthetics and design of the residences and home sites found throughout The Villages. The ARC is made up of residents appointed from CDDs throughout The Villages. The volunteer board meets each Wednesday morning to review applications from residents for improvements to their property. The board’s representation includes residents stretching from the Historic Side of The Villages down to State Road 44.
THE VILLAGES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County

The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

HUD apparently ignoring mold problem at home in The Villages

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is apparently ignoring a mold problem at a home in The Villages. The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala

The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County selected to host 2023 Water Ski Championships

The International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation has announced that the IWWF World Waterski Championships will be held again in Lake County in 2023. The biennial event, last held in Lake County in 2021, will feature over 200 water skiers representing 35 countries and will be hosted at the Jack Travers Water Ski School from Oct. 8 to 15, 2023.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
