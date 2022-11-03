Read full article on original website
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Program Puts Cash Directly in the Hands of Homeless Youth
When you give people money, they can afford things. That was the idea behind the wildly successful Child Tax Credit, which lifted 2.9 million kids out of poverty. It’s the idea behind a program in Washington state that provides flexible funding to youths aging out of foster care. And it’s the idea behind the Trust Youth Initiative, a New York City-based effort that puts money directly into the hands of homeless youth.
ABA Journal
New York City asks junior attorneys to temporarily serve in understaffed agencies
Understaffed New York City legal departments will borrow junior attorneys from eight large law firms for a year, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday. As part of the New York City Legal Fellows Program, these attorneys will be considered full-time city employees and integrated...
New York YIMBY
90 Sands Street Affordable Housing Tower Opens in DUMBO, Brooklyn
Work is complete on 90 Sands Street, a 30-story residential tower in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Breaking Ground, the project involved the redevelopment of the former Jehovah’s Witness Hotel and yields 491 units with a portion devoted to deeply affordable housing and supportive housing for the formerly homeless, as well as a 28,000-square-foot community facility and commercial space spanning the first and second floors and a public plaza at the corner of Sands and Jay Streets.
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
The world's largest gingerbread village is returning to Manhattan
When Jon Lovitch made his first gingerbread village as a teenager in Kansas City in 1994, he could never have dreamed that he’d someday turn the hobby into his full-time job, display his creations in New York City and set the world record for gingerbread houses. Fast forward 28...
Missing Bronx man left asthma medicine at home: family
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The son of a 62-year-old Bronx man flew to New York from France when he got word that his father, Papa Birama Sow, had been missing since Oct. 29, now more than a week. Papa Sow was last seen at his home on E. 194 Street and Decatur Avenue in the […]
Diddy dives into NY cannabis market with acquisition deal worth up to $185M
Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 24, 2022 in Las Vegas. Combs has made a major move into New York's cannabis market. The rapper and entrepreneur is looking to create the largest Black-owned cannabis business in the U.S. [ more › ]
Election 2022: Gov. Hochul campaigns with former President Bill Clinton in downtown Brooklyn
Dozens of people came out to show their support in what has become a competitive race between Hochul, who is seeking her first four-year term in office, and her opponent Republican candidate Lee Zeldin.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
Tower Records opens first new location in 16 years — sort of
Tower Labs, as its called, is said to be the first "new Tower Records location" to open since 2006, but it bears little resemblance to the retail outlets from the time.
President Biden to campaign for Gov. Hochul in Yonkers Sunday
President Joe Biden will campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul in Yonkers on Sunday in a bid to further boost Democratic voter turnout just days before Election Day.
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues
A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
The Verge
500 drones will form a giant Candy Crush ad above NYC tonight
Five hundred light-equipped drones are being launched into the sky above New York City this evening to form a giant flying advertisement for the Candy Crush mobile game. (via Gothamist). The 10-minute-long choreographed performance has been organized for the game’s 10th anniversary and will “turn the sky into the largest...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
After nearly 1 year on the run, New York fugitive was spotted and arrested at Disney World
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — After about a year on the run, a fugitive from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested last month after he was spotted at Disney World. According to NBC News, Jeff Andre, a federal officer with the United States Postal Inspection Service, was vacationing Oct. 20 at Disney World when he spotted Quashon Burton, 32.
