Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election

The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
invisiblepeople.tv

NYC Program Puts Cash Directly in the Hands of Homeless Youth

When you give people money, they can afford things. That was the idea behind the wildly successful Child Tax Credit, which lifted 2.9 million kids out of poverty. It’s the idea behind a program in Washington state that provides flexible funding to youths aging out of foster care. And it’s the idea behind the Trust Youth Initiative, a New York City-based effort that puts money directly into the hands of homeless youth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

90 Sands Street Affordable Housing Tower Opens in DUMBO, Brooklyn

Work is complete on 90 Sands Street, a 30-story residential tower in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Breaking Ground, the project involved the redevelopment of the former Jehovah’s Witness Hotel and yields 491 units with a portion devoted to deeply affordable housing and supportive housing for the formerly homeless, as well as a 28,000-square-foot community facility and commercial space spanning the first and second floors and a public plaza at the corner of Sands and Jay Streets.
BROOKLYN, NY
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx man left asthma medicine at home: family

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The son of a 62-year-old Bronx man flew to New York from France when he got word that his father, Papa Birama Sow, had been missing since Oct. 29, now more than a week. Papa Sow was last seen at his home on E. 194 Street and Decatur Avenue in the […]
BRONX, NY
mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues

A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Verge

500 drones will form a giant Candy Crush ad above NYC tonight

Five hundred light-equipped drones are being launched into the sky above New York City this evening to form a giant flying advertisement for the Candy Crush mobile game. (via Gothamist). The 10-minute-long choreographed performance has been organized for the game’s 10th anniversary and will “turn the sky into the largest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

