The labor market is gradually softening, but it remains hotter than economists had predicted after the Federal Reserve's months-long campaign to control inflation. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, according to a new government report out Friday - down from 315,000 jobs added in September. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department announced in its monthly jobs report. The rate was 3.5 percent in September. The job gains beat economists' expectations of around 205,000.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO