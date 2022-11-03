Read full article on original website
Crude prices surge past $92 on continued tight supplies
Energy commodities rallied on the prospect that China, the world’s second largest economy, will loosen its pandemic rules, possibly opening the floodgates for oil demand that has been stifled by the country’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rebounded to levels not...
Energy advisor: Energy today is ‘life and death’
Chuck Yates, veteran of the private equity and energy finance industries and currently an advisor for Cottonwood Venture Partners, isn’t surprised by oil companies being branded as "war profiteers" amid high profits. “This is totally politics,” he told Grant Swartzwelder, president of OTA Environmental Solutions, which presents the monthly...
ONE Future members continue to beat methane intensity goal
From the wellhead to the burner tip, members of the Our Nation’s Energy Future (ONE Future) coalition succeeded in surpassing the coalition’s goal of methane intensity at 1% for a fifth consecutive year. One Future released its fifth annual methane intensity report and said the coalition recorded 2021...
Billionaires should not make up climate finance gaps, says Bezos Earth Fund head
Billionaires can not be expected to make up for climate finance gaps left by rich countries that fail to deliver on promises to the developing world, the head of the Bezos Earth Fund has said. The Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, created a $10bn (£8.8m) grant to protect the Earth’s environment...
U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October as labor market continues to soften
The labor market is gradually softening, but it remains hotter than economists had predicted after the Federal Reserve's months-long campaign to control inflation. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, according to a new government report out Friday - down from 315,000 jobs added in September. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department announced in its monthly jobs report. The rate was 3.5 percent in September. The job gains beat economists' expectations of around 205,000.
Microvast and Handling Solutions Provider Kalmar Extend Partnership Through 2026
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the extension of its supply and purchase agreement with Kalmar. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005278/en/ Kalmar Reachstacker powered by Microvast batteries. Source: Kalmar
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
Job Market Still Strong Despite Slight Rise in Unemployment
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. A slight uptick in unemployment in October is the one blemish on an otherwise strong employment picture for workers, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. A significant number of jobs were gained in October and wages remain...
CPI, consumer sentiment reports, earnings season and more: Monday's 5 things to know
The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to report the CPI jumped 0.7% month-over-month in October, the third month of accelerating growth.
Why MediaAlpha Shares Jumped Around 30%; Here Are 112 Biggest Movers From Friday
Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO shares surged 105.8% to close at $7.82 on Friday. Peak Bio reported closing of up to $100 million common stock purchase transaction with White Lion Capital. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Peak Bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Huadi International...
China's exports shrink unexpectedly as global slowdown jolts demand
China's exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October, the first simultaneous slump since May 2020, as surging inflation and rising interest rates hammered global demand while new COVID-19 curbs at home disrupted output and consumption.
Enbridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
