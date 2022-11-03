ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Crude prices surge past $92 on continued tight supplies

Energy commodities rallied on the prospect that China, the world’s second largest economy, will loosen its pandemic rules, possibly opening the floodgates for oil demand that has been stifled by the country’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rebounded to levels not...
Energy advisor: Energy today is ‘life and death’

Chuck Yates, veteran of the private equity and energy finance industries and currently an advisor for Cottonwood Venture Partners, isn’t surprised by oil companies being branded as "war profiteers" amid high profits. “This is totally politics,” he told Grant Swartzwelder, president of OTA Environmental Solutions, which presents the monthly...
ONE Future members continue to beat methane intensity goal

From the wellhead to the burner tip, members of the Our Nation’s Energy Future (ONE Future) coalition succeeded in surpassing the coalition’s goal of methane intensity at 1% for a fifth consecutive year. One Future released its fifth annual methane intensity report and said the coalition recorded 2021...
U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October as labor market continues to soften

The labor market is gradually softening, but it remains hotter than economists had predicted after the Federal Reserve's months-long campaign to control inflation. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, according to a new government report out Friday - down from 315,000 jobs added in September. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department announced in its monthly jobs report. The rate was 3.5 percent in September. The job gains beat economists' expectations of around 205,000.
Microvast and Handling Solutions Provider Kalmar Extend Partnership Through 2026

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the extension of its supply and purchase agreement with Kalmar. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005278/en/ Kalmar Reachstacker powered by Microvast batteries. Source: Kalmar
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
Job Market Still Strong Despite Slight Rise in Unemployment

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. A slight uptick in unemployment in October is the one blemish on an otherwise strong employment picture for workers, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. A significant number of jobs were gained in October and wages remain...
Enbridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...

