Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Police investigating train and pedestrian crash

Train hits pedestrian on Franklin Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after what officers described as an “accident involving a pedestrian and a train.” At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road. Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person who was trespassing […]
Franklin Boulevard closed after accident

‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
Meet Scrappy, the Greensboro Fire Department’s official fire cat

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Whoever said a fire station’s pet had to be a dog? On Saturday, the Greensboro Fire Department shared a little appreciation for a 15-year veteran of the department: Scrappy T. Cat. “While most fire departments have dogs, our Station 19 crew adopted Scrappy almost 15 years ago,” the fire department said. […]
