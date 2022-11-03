Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Related
Teen shot in ‘suspicious vehicle’ by Greensboro officer charged
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager who was shot by a Greensboro officer on Friday has been identified. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. Inside the vehicle, officers found Johnmaine Lamont Rogers, 18, […]
Man arrives at Winston-Salem hospital with gunshot wound to head, but police don’t know where the shooting happened
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the head and brought to a Winston-Salem hospital, and police are looking for answers. At 2:11 a.m. Sunday, police responded after a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The victim, who was taken to […]
WXII 12
Greensboro Police investigating train and pedestrian crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: Roads are now open. Greensboro police are investigating a crash that happened Sunday morning at 11:40 a.m. on Franklin Boulevard near Burlington Road. Police said the accident involves a pedestrian and a train. It is not clear what the incident is and how it happened.
Burlington police launch investigation over potentially ‘suspicious’ death
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead, and officers are investigating the case as “suspicious,” according to the Burlington Police Department. At 7:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of cardiac arrest on the 600 block of Broad Street. At the scene, officers found 45-year-old Andrew Daniel unresponsive. “The investigation is ongoing, […]
1 injured after car crashes into house on Peach Orchard Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car crashed into two houses Sunday in Greensboro. Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive. "I think I'm just in shock," said LaTasha Henry. Neighbors still can't believe...
Train hits pedestrian on Franklin Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after what officers described as an “accident involving a pedestrian and a train.” At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road. Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person who was trespassing […]
Greensboro officer shoots passenger during ‘suspicious vehicle’ investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro officer shot a person after approaching a “suspicious vehicle” during a patrol, according to police. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. There was a person in the […]
Man shoots two people after argument during card game in Winston-Salem; police searching for suspects
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot during a card game in a parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 6:12 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of Horizon Lane. Winston-Salem Police 911 Communications told the investigating officers that a gunshot […]
2 injured after a card game turned violent in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department got a call about a shooting at 6:00 p.m. Friday night on Horizon Lane. Police said while responding to the call, officers were told by 911 communications that a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda sedan that left the area.
Autumn and Gustav | Families of Greensboro double homicide victims want answers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The families of two young people shot and killed in Greensboro in January are begging for someone to come forward with information that will lead to an arrest. "I just want somebody to come clean," said Erica Watkins, the mother of Autumn Miller. Autumn Miller and...
Franklin Boulevard closed after accident
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Franklin Boulevard is closed after an accident in Greensboro. Police arrived at the scene of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian on Franklin Boulevard near Burlington Road at 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Both directions of Franklin Boulevard at East Market Street are closed. Drivers are...
Abandoned dogs found in kennel with no food, water in North Carolina; deputies searching for owner
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after animal control found two dogs left outside with no food or water. Deputies said they were told anonymously to do a welfare check at the home where the dogs were. They said they discovered two dogs Tuesday morning […]
Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro on W. Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro shooting on West Market Street has been identified. 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers is facing charges after a person was taken to the hospital. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro...
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
Friends remember Greensboro restaurant owner whose murder remains unsolved
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More hugs and tears, as people honor the life of a Greensboro restaurant owner. It's been 2 years, and still no answers in the murder of Mark Freedman. "It's a very difficult day for all of us," said Mark Freedman's sister, Robin Freedman. She relives the...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Meet Scrappy, the Greensboro Fire Department’s official fire cat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Whoever said a fire station’s pet had to be a dog? On Saturday, the Greensboro Fire Department shared a little appreciation for a 15-year veteran of the department: Scrappy T. Cat. “While most fire departments have dogs, our Station 19 crew adopted Scrappy almost 15 years ago,” the fire department said. […]
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
3 family members arrested for allegedly trespassing, assisting in fight in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A grandmother, mother and aunt were arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly trespassing on a high school campus in Greensboro, North Carolina, to assist in a fight. According to WXII, the Greensboro Police Department said that on Thursday around 12:40 p.m., three adults later identified as Laquita...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 1