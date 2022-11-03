Read full article on original website
Daily Independent
Kubalik scores in OT to give Red Wings 3-2 win over Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) -- Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Matt Luff and Pius
Wichita Eagle
Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame Aims to Connect All Eras
The press conferences and ceremonies are over and Lee Fogolin and Ryan Smyth's names are a part of the 2022 Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame. This past Wednesday and Thursday saw the members of Oilers history honored as members of the inaugural class of the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame. Fogolin enters the hall as a member of the 1980s dynasty on the blueline and one of the first captains of their early days as an NHL franchise.
