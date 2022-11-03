Read full article on original website
WBTV
Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Central Avenue at a gas station. When officers arrived, a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound.
WBTV
CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit was at the scene of a barricaded subject on Sunday morning. According to police, the SWAT team assisted officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at the location around 4 a.m. where a...
WBTV
Deputy K-9 helps find missing elderly person in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 with the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) helped find a missing elderly person in Indian Trail late last month, officials said in a social media post. According to the sheriff’s office, the person, who also deals with a cognitive impairment, had left...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
wccbcharlotte.com
Victim Identified in Deadly Catawba County Accident
NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers responded to a deadly accident in Catawba County early Friday morning. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling north on Hwy 16 and attempting to turn left on to Mount Olive Church Road. The driver failed to yield the right away troopers say and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa that was headed southbound.
WBTV
Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Highway 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 was shut down for hours after a police chase on Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place around 3 p.m. after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver wouldn’t get out of the vehicle.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
FOX Carolina
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Fire Department says they’re responding to a house fire on Mt. Tabor Rd. Officials say there’s no further details at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
Charlotte Stories
Gastonia Police Lock Down Neighborhood After Armed Assailant Escapes On Foot
Last night a domestic dispute in Gastonia erupted into a hostage situation, a gun fight, and a neighborhood lockdown as police used helicopters, K9 units, and dozens of officers to search for an armed assailant late into the night. The incident began in a home off Pine Forest Drive, near...
WBTV
Neighbors warn part of southeast Charlotte road is unsafe for drivers, cyclists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you ask Emanuel Bagby, his concerns with Washburn Avenue started about a year ago when the city shortened the turn lane onto Monroe Road and bike lanes were put in. “This particular change really concerns me as far as safety goes,” Bagby said. Bagby...
Man ‘under the influence’ accused of breaking into 4 Statesville homes, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing numerous charges after authorities said he broke into several homes in a Statesville neighborhood while he was “under the influence” Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the sheriff’s office received several calls around 9 a.m. on Nov. 2 about a […]
FOX Carolina
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of driver killed after car was hit by piece of a tractor-trailer on I-85 in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 49-year-old man died at the hospitalafter being hit by a piece of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Larry L. Thomas II, 49, of Virginia, died Thursday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Spartanburg County Corner Rusty Clevenger said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Man Taken into Custody after Police Standoff
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man armed with a knife was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff with York County sheriff’s deputies. Officials say the man refused to get out of a car stopped along Charlotte Highway near SC 274. Deputies had been following the car to arrest...
Man killed in Kershaw County fire identified
BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning. Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.
1 killed, another hurt after serious crash on I-77 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on northbound Interstate 77 Friday morning, according to officials. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-77 north near Arrowood Road. As of 5:35 a.m., the left shoulder remained […]
