Lake Wylie, SC

WBTV

Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Central Avenue at a gas station. When officers arrived, a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit was at the scene of a barricaded subject on Sunday morning. According to police, the SWAT team assisted officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at the location around 4 a.m. where a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputy K-9 helps find missing elderly person in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 with the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) helped find a missing elderly person in Indian Trail late last month, officials said in a social media post. According to the sheriff’s office, the person, who also deals with a cognitive impairment, had left...
UNION COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
WCNC

1 dead, 1 injured after being shot inside car in Hickory, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after being shot in a car in Hickory early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Hickory Police Department, officers responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified in Deadly Catawba County Accident

NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers responded to a deadly accident in Catawba County early Friday morning. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling north on Hwy 16 and attempting to turn left on to Mount Olive Church Road. The driver failed to yield the right away troopers say and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa that was headed southbound.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Highway 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 was shut down for hours after a police chase on Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place around 3 p.m. after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver wouldn’t get out of the vehicle.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Man Taken into Custody after Police Standoff

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man armed with a knife was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff with York County sheriff’s deputies. Officials say the man refused to get out of a car stopped along Charlotte Highway near SC 274. Deputies had been following the car to arrest...
YORK COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man killed in Kershaw County fire identified

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning. Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

