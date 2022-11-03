ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
indianapublicradio.org

Early voting numbers down in Indiana just a few days out from Election Day

The number of Hoosiers voting early – whether in-person or by mail – is down this fall compared to past elections. The percentage of people who voted early in Indiana has been on the rise for a decade, when you separate out midterm and presidential elections – which is usually a good idea, considering far more people vote in presidential elections.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

BSU Update: President Geoff Mearns says some students here and nationwide are showing signs of pandemic-related study struggles

Already it’s November and already the fall semester at Ball State is a few weeks from concluding. How has the university fared during the term with inflation challenging everybody’s budgets? And what about the academic progress of students, now at the university, who endured pandemic shutdowns at home? Universities across the country, Ball State included, report some students are struggling in 100-level and 200-level classes in science, math, and English, more than usual. What is Ball State doing to help its affected scholars with what is called “learning loss?”
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew. Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
PLAINFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy