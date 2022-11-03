ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

kentreporter.com

Enumclaw man dies in rollover crash on SR 167 in Auburn

A rollover crash on State Route 167 near Auburn resulted in the death of an Enumclaw man on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Washington State Patrol release, James W. Maclam, 60, was driving north on the highway near the intersection of Highway 18 around 6 a.m. when he drifted onto the right shoulder. In attempting to reenter the roadway, he overcorrected and struck another driver.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

10-year-old boy hospitalized after Puyallup house fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A 10-year-old boy remains in the hospital after a house fire Thursday night in Puyallup. Crews responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on South Hill at about 8 p.m. Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said they quickly pulled a 10-year-old boy from the home...
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
EVERETT, WA
wa.gov

Three Serious Collisions In 10 Hours Including Two Fatalities

King County: Overnight and into the morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to two fatality collisions and one serious injury collision that has left a young woman fighting for her life in King County. Collision #1 – NB I-5 at 130th just after 1:00 am. A suspected impaired driver...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
GIG HARBOR, WA
MyNorthwest

3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double

It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

All lanes of NB I-5 reopen in downtown Seattle following protest

SEATTLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened in downtown Seattle south of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday after people blocked traffic during the afternoon commute. A group of people protested on the freeway. They appeared to be holding the Tigray flag, which represents a region...
SEATTLE, WA

