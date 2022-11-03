Read full article on original website
1 driver killed in crash leading to two car fires on westbound I-90 in Preston
One driver was killed in a crash on westbound Interstate 90 in Preston that led to both cars becoming engulfed in flames on Saturday just before 5:45 p.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson announced. The driver of the other car was not injured, Johnson said. Traffic on westbound I-90...
Four Hospitalized After Head-on Crash on U.S. 12 Near Randle; Charges Expected
A 62-year-old Edgewood man could face vehicular assault charges after causing a head-on crash that injured himself and three others on U.S. Highway 12 east of Randle on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Gregory J. Harrington was traveling east in a 2021 Ford F-150 near mile marker 174...
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
kentreporter.com
Enumclaw man dies in rollover crash on SR 167 in Auburn
A rollover crash on State Route 167 near Auburn resulted in the death of an Enumclaw man on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Washington State Patrol release, James W. Maclam, 60, was driving north on the highway near the intersection of Highway 18 around 6 a.m. when he drifted onto the right shoulder. In attempting to reenter the roadway, he overcorrected and struck another driver.
q13fox.com
I-5 reopens after demonstrators shut down major Seattle freeway
I-5 is now back open, after being shut down for nearly two hours on Friday. Demonstrators stopped traffic, got out of their cars and protested in the middle of the street.
Several Injuries Reported In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash in Seattle. The crash happened on Interstate 15 near Northgate early Thursday morning. According to WSP, four cars were involved in the crash and the crew responded to the crash at around 1 p.m. near 130th street exit. According to Trooper Rick...
Police find stolen car from toddler’s surgery recovery, find other items while investigating
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
q13fox.com
Man arrested, drugs seized after police track car stolen from Seattle Children's Hospital
SEATTLE - Guns, drugs and cash were seized from a vehicle police say was stolen from a family waiting at Seattle Children’s Hospital. According to Seattle Police, the family was waiting for their child to recover from brain surgery in the hospital Friday, when their car was stolen. Officers...
KATU.com
Woman critically injured after tree falls onto Marysville home during windstorm
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A woman was critically injured in Marysville late Friday night after the strong winds that whipped through western Washington toppled trees. The Marysville Fire Department responded to a home near 56th and 105th Place Northeast just after 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a tree down.
q13fox.com
10-year-old boy hospitalized after Puyallup house fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A 10-year-old boy remains in the hospital after a house fire Thursday night in Puyallup. Crews responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on South Hill at about 8 p.m. Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said they quickly pulled a 10-year-old boy from the home...
q13fox.com
Lake Stevens sounded like "war zone" with trees coming down in Friday night storm, residents say
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Massive trees came down Friday and Saturday as a storm swept through the Lake Stevens area, with neighbors saying it sounded like a "war zone". "It was crazy last night," said Mick Holgren. His car was damaged by a tree in his driveway in Lake Stevens....
'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
Atleast One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bellevue on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 405 in northwest Bellevue’s southbound lanes. According to the Washington State Patrol, crews were dispatched to the accident on I-405 near State Route 520 at around 10 a.m. Authorities claim there...
wa.gov
Three Serious Collisions In 10 Hours Including Two Fatalities
King County: Overnight and into the morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to two fatality collisions and one serious injury collision that has left a young woman fighting for her life in King County. Collision #1 – NB I-5 at 130th just after 1:00 am. A suspected impaired driver...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle protest on I-5 blocks ambulance carrying patient in critical condition
SEATTLE, Wash. — During the Friday afternoon protest on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle, protesters blocked an ambulance that was treating a 37-year-old male who was in critical condition. Dozens of people were out of their cars on the road, blocking the lanes, protesting the war in Ethiopia. WSDOT...
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
KOMO News
All lanes of NB I-5 reopen in downtown Seattle following protest
SEATTLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened in downtown Seattle south of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday after people blocked traffic during the afternoon commute. A group of people protested on the freeway. They appeared to be holding the Tigray flag, which represents a region...
