Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself
David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
Malcolm Brogdon’s Message To Celtics Bench After Win Vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon wasted no time crediting the secondary unit in helping the team bounce back into the win column on Friday, defeating the Chicago Bulls 123-119 at TD Garden. Brogdon, who served as one of the key Celtics contributors in the win, scored 25 points on 9-of-10...
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Bruins Players Sought Explanation For Team Signing Mitchell Miller
Prior to signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, the Boston Bruins ran it by some of the leaders on the team. Team president Cam Neely released a statement about the decision to sign Marner, a 20-year-old defenseman who has a controversial past, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed he spoke to players before a decision was made.
Brad Marchand Notches Milestone With Nifty Penalty-Shot Goal
The Boston Bruins got a chance to take a penalty shot well before any shootout could occur Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Brad Marchand got awarded the penalty shot after getting tripped with 15:01 left in the second period, and the star winger certainly made the most of his opportunity.
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is still day to day with a lower-body injury. The talented forward seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
Playing Malcolm Brogdon Over Marcus Smart In Crunch Time Right Call Vs. Bulls
For the majority of crunch time against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, it was strange to not see Marcus Smart all over the court. And while Smart did make one of his quintessential winning plays by keeping an offensive rebound alive with just over 40 seconds remaining, the Celtics really didn’t use him to close out the Bulls and notch a 123-119 win at TD Garden.
Cam Neely Announces Bruins Will Part Ways With Mitchell Miller
The Bruins have officially parted ways with Mitchell Miller. Boston signed the 20-year-old to an entry-level deal Friday. Miller was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes but had his draft status revoked. He admitted in 2016 he took part in an ugly incident of bullying a disabled teenager when they were in the eighth grade in which he used racial slurs and taunted a classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
Mitchell Miller Addresses ‘Unacceptable’ Past After Bruins Signing
The Boston Bruins have given Mitchell Miller another chance. The Bruins on Friday announced they had signed Miller, a 20-year-old defenseman, to an entry-level contract. Miller brings with him a controversial history, which he addressed in the team’s official statement regarding the move. “When I was in eighth grade,...
Kubalik scores in OT to give Red Wings 3-2 win over Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) -- Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Matt Luff and Pius
Charlie Coyle, Bruins Struggle To Score In Loss Vs. Maple Leafs
Charlie Coyle was unable to keep his four-game goal streak going. And the Boston Bruins watched their winning ways come to an end Saturday night, falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 2-1. Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but did...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Offense Stumbles In Loss To Maple Leafs
It really hasn’t happened all season to this point, but the Toronto Maple Leafs found a way to turn the lights out on the offense of the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Bruins came into the contest leading the NHL with 4.45 goals per game,...
Injury To Bruins’ Derek Forbort Opens Opportunity For Mike Reilly
A big question going into the 2022-23 NHL season was how the Boston Bruins defense was going to perform without Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk. The answer became pretty clear, pretty quick. Everyone on the blue line stepped up and began to play their best game, specifically Hampus Lindholm and...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off DeMar DeRozan, Bulls To Record Win
The Boston Celtics exacted some revenge Friday night by earning a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Bulls handed Boston its first loss of the season last week. The Celtics now improve to 5-3 while the Bulls now stand at .500 with a 5-5 record. full...
David Krejci Returns To Lineup As Bruins Face Maple Leafs
The Boston Bruins will face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season Saturday night with David Krejci back in the lineup. Krejci returns for the Black and Gold after missing three games. The Bruins center will slot back into the second line alongside David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Snap 7-Game Winning Streak With Loss To Leafs
The Boston Bruins seven-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night as the team fell 2-1 against the Atlantic division rival Toronto Maple Leafs. The was the B’s first loss since October 18th and the team’s lowest offensive output of the season as Boston tallied just one goal through three periods of play. The lone score was a penalty shot goal scored by Brad Marchand during the second period.
NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Picks
Two teams with different aspirations in mind heading into the season will collide tonight, with the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Montreal Canadiens. Vegas Golden Knights (-205) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+168) Total: 6.5 (O-105, U-115) After missing the playoffs last season, the Golden Knights have been on a mission early...
Bruins Wrap: Rival Maple Leafs Snap Boston’s Winning Streak
The Boston Bruins had their seven-game winning streak snapped by the Maple Leafs on Saturday night with Toronto claiming a 2-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena. It was the Bruins’ first loss since Oct. 18 as their record now stands at 10-2-0 while the rival Maple Leafs improve to 6-4-2.
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed Taylor Hall Jersey
The Bruins conclude their four-game road trip Saturday, and you can watch Boston hopefully close it out with a win while competing for a special prize. While watching Jim Montgomery’s team take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on NESN’s broadcast, fans can sign up and play for the opportunity to win a signed Taylor Hall jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to close out their road trip on a high note when they try to keep the wins coming Saturday night against the Maple Leafs. This is Boston and Toronto’s first meeting this season and both are having opposite seasons. The Bruins have won seven straight and are 10-1-0 through their first 11 games. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are 5-4-2 heading into Saturday’s contest and have lost three of their last four games.
