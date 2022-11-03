Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is still day to day with a lower-body injury. The talented forward seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO