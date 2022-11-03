ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour

Kate Hudson Wore a Sheer Cutout Gown in the Most Unexpected Color Combo

Which celebrity is most responsible for the return of early aughts fashion trends? It's a real whodunnit, but Kate Hudson is high up among the list of suspects, especially when concerning the comeback of the most unexpected color combo: Chocolate brown and gold. The actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, alongside costars Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, and Janelle Monae, at the closing evening of the London Film Festival on Sunday, October 16.
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Turns Heads in a Sheer Illusion Catsuit and Stiletto Heels

On Wednesday, Lori Harvey stepped out to support her friend, designer LaQuan Smith, at the launch party for his capsule collection with Cash by Cash App. The 25-year-old supermodel attended the event — which included a dinner at Lightbox in New York City — sporting a sheer catsuit underneath an embroidered faux-leather bomber jacket. Both of the bold items are key pieces from Smith's latest four-piece collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
CNN

The 22 best clogs for fall, according to fashion experts

There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022 in all its comfort and glory. Find the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond, according to stylists and other fashion experts.
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign

Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
POPSUGAR

Christina Applegate Shows Off Her "Fancy" Canes For First Ceremony With MS

"Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate turned to her fans on Twitter to ask for some accessory advice: which cane should she choose for a fancy occasion? The Emmy Award-winning star shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in August 2021, and on Thursday, she posted a photo of five "fancy" canes to choose for a "very important ceremony coming up."
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
